Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.50/05.50 00.50/01.50 02.00/04.00 03.38% 02.71% 03.61% (Feb 1) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.70% 02.70% 02.70% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 18.00/20.00 45.50/47.50 76.00/78.00 103.25/105.25 1100 18.75/20.25 45.75/47.75 76.00/78.00 103.25/105.20 1200 19.00/20.00 46.00/48.00 76.00/78.00 103.25/105.20 1300 19.00/20.00 46.00/48.00 76.00/78.00 103.00/105.00 1400 19.00/20.00 46.00/48.00 76.00/78.00 103.25/105.20 1500 18.50/20.00 45.50/47.50 75.50/77.50 102.50/104.50 1600 18.50/20.00 45.50/47.50 75.50/77.50 102.75/104.70 1715 18.50/20.50 46.00/48.00 76.00/78.00 103.00/105.00 (Closing Feb 1) 1715 21.50/23.50 48.75/50.75 79.25/81.25 106.75/108.75 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 127.50/129.50 152.00/154.00 176.50/178.50 199.00/201.00 1100 127.50/129.50 152.00/154.00 176.00/178.00 198.00/200.00 1200 127.25/129.20 151.75/153.70 176.25/178.20 198.25/200.20 1300 127.00/129.00 151.50/153.50 175.50/177.50 197.50/199.50 1400 127.25/129.20 151.75/153.70 176.00/178.00 198.00/200.00 1500 126.50/128.50 151.00/153.00 175.00/177.00 197.00/199.00 1600 127.00/129.00 151.50/153.50 175.50/177.50 197.50/199.50 1715 127.00/129.00 151.25/153.25 175.50/177.50 197.75/199.75 (Closing Feb 1) 1715 131.00/133.00 155.50/157.50 179.75/181.75 202.25/204.25 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 223.50/225.50 246.50/248.50 269.25/271.25 296.00/298.00 1100 222.50/224.50 245.75/247.70 268.75/270.70 295.50/297.50 1200 222.75/224.70 246.00/248.00 269.00/271.00 295.50/297.50 1300 222.00/224.00 245.25/247.20 268.00/270.00 294.50/296.50 1400 222.50/224.50 245.75/247.70 268.50/270.50 295.00/297.00 1500 221.50/223.50 244.75/246.70 268.00/270.00 294.00/296.00 1600 221.75/223.70 245.00/247.00 267.75/269.70 294.00/296.00 1715 222.00/224.00 245.00/247.00 267.50/269.50 294.00/296.00 (Closing Feb 1) 1715 226.75/228.75 250.00/252.00 272.75/274.75 299.50/301.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.70% 4.87% 5.07% 4.92% 4.81% 4.72% 1100 4.79% 4.88% 5.07% 4.92% 4.81% 4.71% 1200 4.80% 4.90% 5.07% 4.92% 4.80% 4.71% 1300 4.79% 4.90% 5.06% 4.90% 4.79% 4.69% 1400 4.80% 4.90% 5.07% 4.92% 4.80% 4.70% 1500 4.74% 4.86% 5.04% 4.88% 4.77% 4.68% 1600 4.74% 4.86% 5.04% 4.90% 4.79% 4.70% 1715 4.80% 4.91% 5.07% 4.91% 4.79% 4.69% (Closing Feb 1) 1715 4.86% 4.86% 5.13% 4.96% 4.85% 4.75% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.65% 4.59% 4.54% 4.51% 4.49% 4.48% 1100 4.63% 4.57% 4.52% 4.49% 4.47% 4.47% 1200 4.64% 4.57% 4.53% 4.50% 4.48% 4.47% 1300 4.62% 4.56% 4.51% 4.48% 4.46% 4.45% 1400 4.63% 4.57% 4.52% 4.49% 4.47% 4.46% 1500 4.61% 4.55% 4.50% 4.48% 4.46% 4.45% 1600 4.62% 4.56% 4.51% 4.48% 4.46% 4.45% 1715 4.63% 4.57% 4.52% 4.48% 4.46% 4.45% (Closing Feb 1) 1715 4.67% 4.61% 4.56% 4.52% 4.50% 4.49% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 67.3700/67.3800 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com