Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 00.50/02.50 00.25/01.25 00.25/01.25 01.35% 01.35% 01.35% (Feb 6) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.72% 02.72% 02.72% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 15.50/17.50 43.00/45.00 73.00/75.00 99.50/101.50 1100 16.00/17.00 43.00/45.00 72.50/74.50 99.00/101.00 1200 15.50/17.50 43.00/45.00 72.50/74.50 99.25/101.25 1300 15.50/17.50 43.00/45.00 72.50/74.50 99.25/101.25 1400 15.50/17.50 43.00/45.00 72.50/74.50 99.25/101.25 1500 15.75/17.75 43.50/45.50 73.00/75.00 99.75/101.75 1600 15.50/17.50 43.00/45.00 72.50/74.50 99.00/101.00 1715 15.50/17.50 43.00/45.00 72.75/74.75 99.50/101.50 (Closing Feb 6) 1715 16.50/18.50 43.75/45.75 73.25/75.25 99.75/101.75 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 123.50/125.50 147.75/149.75 171.25/173.25 193.75/195.75 1100 122.75/124.70 147.00/149.00 171.00/173.00 193.50/195.50 1200 123.00/125.00 147.00/149.00 171.00/173.00 193.50/195.50 1300 123.00/125.00 147.00/149.00 171.00/173.00 193.50/195.50 1400 123.25/125.25 147.50/149.50 171.50/173.50 194.00/196.00 1500 123.50/125.50 147.75/149.75 171.75/173.75 194.25/196.25 1600 123.00/125.00 147.00/149.00 171.00/173.00 193.50/195.50 1715 123.50/125.50 147.50/149.50 171.50/173.50 193.75/195.75 (Closing Feb 6) 1715 123.50/125.50 147.25/149.25 171.00/173.00 193.50/195.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 218.25/220.25 241.75/243.75 264.25/266.25 290.50/292.50 1100 218.00/220.00 241.50/243.50 264.00/266.00 290.00/292.00 1200 218.00/220.00 241.50/243.50 264.00/266.00 290.00/292.00 1300 218.00/220.00 241.50/243.50 264.00/266.00 290.00/292.00 1400 218.50/220.50 242.00/244.00 264.50/266.50 290.50/292.50 1500 218.75/220.75 242.00/244.00 264.50/266.50 290.50/292.50 1600 218.00/220.00 241.50/243.50 264.00/266.00 290.00/292.00 1715 218.00/220.00 241.50/243.50 264.00/266.00 290.00/292.00 (Closing Feb 6) 1715 218.00/220.00 241.50/243.50 264.00/266.00 290.00/292.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.74% 4.94% 5.04% 4.86% 4.75% 4.66% 1100 4.74% 4.92% 5.01% 4.84% 4.72% 4.64% 1200 4.74% 4.92% 5.02% 4.85% 4.73% 4.64% 1300 4.74% 4.92% 5.02% 4.85% 4.73% 4.64% 1400 4.74% 4.92% 5.01% 4.85% 4.74% 4.65% 1500 4.80% 4.96% 5.04% 4.87% 4.74% 4.66% 1600 4.74% 4.92% 5.01% 4.84% 4.72% 4.64% 1715 4.73% 4.93% 5.03% 4.86% 4.74% 4.65% (Closing Feb 6) 1715 4.76% 4.92% 5.02% 4.85% 4.72% 4.63% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.58% 4.53% 4.49% 4.46% 4.44% 4.43% 1100 4.57% 4.52% 4.49% 4.46% 4.44% 4.43% 1200 4.57% 4.52% 4.49% 4.46% 4.44% 4.43% 1300 4.57% 4.52% 4.49% 4.46% 4.44% 4.43% 1400 4.58% 4.53% 4.49% 4.47% 4.44% 4.43% 1500 4.59% 4.54% 4.50% 4.46% 4.44% 4.43% 1600 4.57% 4.52% 4.48% 4.46% 4.44% 4.42% 1715 4.58% 4.53% 4.48% 4.46% 4.44% 4.42% (Closing Feb 6) 1715 4.56% 4.52% 4.48% 4.46% 4.44% 4.42% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 67.4075/67.4175 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com