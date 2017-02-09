Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.71% 02.71% 02.71% (Feb 7) 1000 00.50/02.50 00.25/01.25 00.25/01.25 01.35% 01.35% 01.35% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 14.50/16.50 41.75/43.75 71.50/73.50 98.25/100.25 1100 14.50/16.50 42.25/44.25 72.00/74.00 98.50/100.50 1200 14.50/16.50 42.25/44.25 71.50/73.50 98.00/100.00 1300 14.75/16.75 42.00/44.00 71.50/73.50 98.00/100.00 1400 14.75/16.75 42.00/44.00 71.50/73.50 98.00/100.00 1500 16.00/17.00 44.50/46.50 75.00/77.00 102.50/104.50 1600 16.50/17.50 44.50/46.50 75.00/77.00 102.50/104.50 1715 16.50/17.50 45.00/47.00 75.50/77.50 103.50/105.50 (Closing Feb 7) 1715 15.50/17.50 43.00/45.00 72.75/74.75 99.50/101.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 122.25/124.25 146.25/148.25 170.00/172.00 192.25/194.25 1100 122.25/124.25 146.25/148.25 170.25/172.25 192.50/194.50 1200 121.50/123.50 145.50/147.50 169.50/171.50 191.50/193.50 1300 121.75/123.75 145.75/147.75 169.50/171.50 191.75/193.75 1400 121.50/123.50 145.50/147.50 169.25/171.25 191.25/193.25 1500 127.00/129.00 152.00/154.00 176.50/178.50 199.00/201.00 1600 127.00/129.00 152.00/154.00 176.50/178.50 199.00/201.00 1715 128.50/130.50 154.00/156.00 179.00/181.00 201.50/203.50 (Closing Feb 7) 1715 123.50/125.50 147.50/149.50 171.50/173.50 193.75/195.75 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 216.50/218.50 239.75/241.75 262.00/264.00 288.00/290.00 1100 216.75/218.75 240.00/242.00 262.00/264.00 288.00/290.00 1200 215.50/217.50 238.50/240.50 260.50/262.50 286.50/288.50 1300 216.00/218.00 239.00/241.00 261.00/263.00 287.00/289.00 1400 215.50/217.50 238.50/240.50 260.50/262.50 286.50/288.50 1500 223.50/225.50 247.00/249.00 270.00/272.00 296.50/298.50 1600 223.50/225.50 247.00/249.00 270.00/272.00 296.50/298.50 1715 226.50/228.50 250.50/252.50 274.00/276.00 300.50/302.50 (Closing Feb 7) 1715 218.00/220.00 241.50/243.50 264.00/266.00 290.00/292.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.70% 4.90% 5.00% 4.84% 4.73% 4.64% 1100 4.73% 4.95% 5.03% 4.84% 4.73% 4.64% 1200 4.74% 4.94% 5.00% 4.82% 4.71% 4.62% 1300 4.75% 4.92% 5.00% 4.82% 4.72% 4.63% 1400 4.75% 4.92% 5.00% 4.82% 4.71% 4.62% 1500 5.01% 5.19% 5.24% 5.04% 4.92% 4.82% 1600 5.07% 5.18% 5.23% 5.04% 4.92% 4.82% 1715 5.11% 5.24% 5.28% 5.10% 4.99% 4.89% (Closing Feb 7) 1715 4.73% 4.93% 5.03% 4.86% 4.74% 4.65% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.57% 4.51% 4.47% 4.44% 4.42% 4.41% 1100 4.57% 4.52% 4.48% 4.45% 4.42% 4.41% 1200 4.55% 4.50% 4.45% 4.42% 4.40% 4.39% 1300 4.56% 4.51% 4.46% 4.43% 4.41% 4.40% 1400 4.55% 4.50% 4.45% 4.42% 4.40% 4.39% 1500 4.74% 4.67% 4.62% 4.58% 4.56% 4.54% 1600 4.74% 4.67% 4.62% 4.58% 4.56% 4.54% 1715 4.81% 4.74% 4.69% 4.65% 4.63% 4.60% (Closing Feb 7) 1715 4.58% 4.53% 4.48% 4.46% 4.44% 4.42% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 67.1875/67.1975 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com