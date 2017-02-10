Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.50/05.50 00.50/01.50 02.00/04.00 06.81% 02.72% 10.90% (Feb 8) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.71% 02.71% 02.71% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 14.00/15.00 43.00/45.00 74.00/76.00 102.50/104.50 1100 13.75/14.75 42.50/44.50 74.00/76.00 102.75/104.75 1200 13.25/15.25 43.00/45.00 74.25/76.25 102.75/104.75 1300 14.00/15.00 43.00/45.00 74.50/76.50 103.00/105.00 1400 13.50/15.50 43.50/45.50 75.00/77.00 104.00/106.00 1500 13.50/15.50 43.50/45.50 75.00/77.00 104.00/106.00 1600 14.00/15.00 43.50/45.50 75.50/77.50 104.50/106.50 1715 14.00/15.00 43.00/45.00 75.00/77.00 104.00/106.00 (Closing Feb 8) 1715 16.50/17.50 45.00/47.00 75.50/77.50 103.50/105.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 127.50/129.50 153.50/155.50 179.00/181.00 202.00/204.00 1100 128.00/130.00 154.00/156.00 179.00/181.00 202.00/204.00 1200 128.00/130.00 153.50/155.50 179.00/181.00 202.00/204.00 1300 128.50/130.50 154.50/156.50 180.00/182.00 203.00/205.00 1400 129.25/131.25 154.75/156.75 180.25/182.25 203.50/205.50 1500 129.50/131.50 155.50/157.50 181.00/183.00 204.50/206.50 1600 130.00/132.00 156.00/158.00 181.50/183.50 204.50/206.50 1715 129.50/131.50 155.50/157.50 181.00/183.00 204.00/206.00 (Closing Feb 8) 1715 128.50/130.50 154.00/156.00 179.00/181.00 201.50/203.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 227.50/229.50 252.00/254.00 275.50/277.50 302.50/304.50 1100 227.50/229.50 252.00/254.00 275.50/277.50 302.50/304.50 1200 227.50/229.50 251.00/253.00 274.50/276.50 301.50/303.50 1300 228.50/230.50 253.00/255.00 276.50/278.50 303.50/305.50 1400 229.00/231.00 253.25/255.25 276.50/278.50 303.50/305.50 1500 230.00/232.00 254.25/256.25 277.50/279.50 304.50/306.50 1600 230.50/232.50 255.00/257.00 278.50/280.50 305.50/307.50 1715 229.50/231.50 254.00/256.00 277.50/279.50 304.50/306.50 (Closing Feb 8) 1715 226.50/228.50 250.50/252.50 274.00/276.00 300.50/302.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.23% 5.39% 5.37% 5.19% 5.06% 4.97% 1100 5.15% 5.36% 5.37% 5.20% 5.08% 4.97% 1200 5.20% 5.40% 5.39% 5.21% 5.07% 4.97% 1300 5.23% 5.41% 5.40% 5.22% 5.10% 5.00% 1400 5.27% 5.46% 5.44% 5.26% 5.12% 5.01% 1500 5.27% 5.46% 5.44% 5.27% 5.14% 5.03% 1600 5.27% 5.48% 5.48% 5.29% 5.16% 5.05% 1715 5.24% 5.45% 5.46% 5.28% 5.15% 5.04% (Closing Feb 8) 1715 5.11% 5.24% 5.28% 5.10% 4.99% 4.89% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.89% 4.82% 4.77% 4.74% 4.71% 4.68% 1100 4.89% 4.82% 4.77% 4.74% 4.70% 4.68% 1200 4.89% 4.82% 4.76% 4.72% 4.69% 4.67% 1300 4.91% 4.84% 4.79% 4.76% 4.72% 4.70% 1400 4.92% 4.85% 4.80% 4.76% 4.72% 4.70% 1500 4.95% 4.88% 4.82% 4.78% 4.74% 4.71% 1600 4.96% 4.88% 4.83% 4.79% 4.76% 4.73% 1715 4.95% 4.88% 4.82% 4.79% 4.75% 4.72% (Closing Feb 8) 1715 4.81% 4.74% 4.69% 4.65% 4.63% 4.60% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.8425/66.8525 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com