Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.50/05.50 02.00/04.00 00.50/01.50 03.41% 03.64% 02.73% (Feb 9) 1000 02.50/05.50 00.50/01.50 02.00/04.00 06.81% 02.72% 10.90% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 13.00/14.00 42.00/44.00 73.50/75.50 102.50/104.50 1100 12.50/14.00 41.50/43.50 73.00/75.00 101.50/103.50 1200 12.50/14.00 41.50/43.50 73.50/75.50 102.00/104.00 1300 12.00/14.00 41.50/43.50 73.00/75.00 101.50/103.50 1400 12.25/14.25 41.75/43.75 72.75/74.75 101.75/103.75 1500 12.50/14.00 41.00/43.00 72.50/74.50 101.00/103.00 1600 12.50/14.00 41.50/43.50 73.00/75.00 101.50/103.50 1715 12.50/14.00 41.25/43.25 73.00/75.00 101.50/103.50 (Closing Feb 9) 1715 14.00/15.00 43.00/45.00 75.00/77.00 104.00/106.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 128.00/130.00 153.50/155.50 178.50/180.50 201.50/203.50 1100 127.00/129.00 152.50/154.50 177.50/179.50 200.50/202.50 1200 127.50/129.50 153.00/155.00 178.00/180.00 201.00/203.00 1300 127.00/129.00 152.50/154.50 177.50/179.50 200.50/202.50 1400 127.25/129.25 152.75/154.75 177.75/179.75 201.00/203.00 1500 126.50/128.50 152.00/154.00 177.00/179.00 200.00/202.00 1600 127.00/129.00 153.00/155.00 178.00/180.00 201.00/203.00 1715 127.00/129.00 153.00/155.00 178.00/180.00 201.00/203.00 (Closing Feb 9) 1715 129.50/131.50 155.50/157.50 181.00/183.00 204.00/206.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 227.00/229.00 251.25/253.25 274.50/276.50 301.50/303.50 1100 226.00/228.00 250.50/252.50 274.00/276.00 301.00/303.00 1200 226.50/228.50 250.75/252.70 274.00/276.00 301.00/303.00 1300 226.00/228.00 250.50/252.50 274.00/276.00 301.00/303.00 1400 226.50/228.50 250.75/252.75 274.00/276.00 301.00/303.00 1500 225.00/227.00 249.25/251.25 272.50/274.50 299.50/301.50 1600 226.50/228.50 251.00/253.00 274.50/276.50 301.50/303.50 1715 226.50/228.50 251.00/253.00 274.50/276.50 301.50/303.50 (Closing Feb 9) 1715 229.50/231.50 254.00/256.00 277.50/279.50 304.50/306.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.23% 5.47% 5.42% 5.25% 5.11% 5.00% 1100 5.16% 5.42% 5.38% 5.20% 5.08% 4.97% 1200 5.15% 5.45% 5.40% 5.22% 5.09% 4.98% 1300 5.13% 5.42% 5.37% 5.20% 5.07% 4.97% 1400 5.18% 5.42% 5.37% 5.21% 5.08% 4.97% 1500 5.12% 5.38% 5.35% 5.18% 5.06% 4.96% 1600 5.16% 5.43% 5.38% 5.21% 5.09% 4.99% 1715 5.14% 5.42% 5.38% 5.20% 5.08% 4.98% (Closing Feb 9) 1715 5.24% 5.45% 5.46% 5.28% 5.15% 5.04% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.91% 4.83% 4.78% 4.75% 4.71% 4.69% 1100 4.88% 4.81% 4.77% 4.73% 4.71% 4.68% 1200 4.89% 4.82% 4.77% 4.73% 4.70% 4.68% 1300 4.88% 4.81% 4.76% 4.73% 4.70% 4.68% 1400 4.89% 4.82% 4.77% 4.73% 4.70% 4.68% 1500 4.87% 4.80% 4.75% 4.71% 4.68% 4.66% 1600 4.90% 4.82% 4.78% 4.75% 4.72% 4.69% 1715 4.89% 4.82% 4.78% 4.74% 4.71% 4.69% (Closing Feb 9) 1715 4.95% 4.88% 4.82% 4.79% 4.75% 4.72% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.8775/66.8875 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com