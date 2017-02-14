Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.72% 02.72% 02.72% (Feb 10) 1000 02.50/05.50 02.00/04.00 00.50/01.50 03.41% 03.64% 02.73% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 11.50/13.00 39.50/41.50 71.00/73.00 99.50/101.50 1100 11.50/13.00 39.50/41.50 71.50/73.50 100.00/102.00 1200 11.00/12.50 39.50/41.50 71.00/73.00 99.50/101.50 1300 11.00/12.50 39.00/41.00 70.50/72.50 99.00/101.00 1400 11.00/12.50 39.00/41.00 70.50/72.50 99.00/101.00 1500 11.00/12.50 39.50/41.50 71.50/73.50 100.00/102.00 1600 11.00/12.50 39.75/41.75 71.00/73.00 99.75/101.75 1715 11.25/12.75 40.25/42.25 71.25/73.25 100.00/102.00 (Closing Feb 10) 1715 12.50/14.00 41.25/43.25 73.00/75.00 101.50/103.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 125.00/127.00 150.50/152.50 175.50/177.50 198.50/200.50 1100 125.50/127.50 151.50/153.50 176.50/178.50 199.50/201.50 1200 125.00/127.00 151.00/153.00 176.00/178.00 199.00/201.00 1300 124.50/126.50 150.50/152.50 175.50/177.50 198.50/200.50 1400 124.50/126.50 150.50/152.50 175.50/177.50 198.50/200.50 1500 125.50/127.50 151.50/153.50 176.50/178.50 199.50/201.50 1600 125.50/127.50 151.00/153.00 176.25/178.25 199.75/201.75 1715 125.75/127.75 151.50/153.50 177.00/179.00 200.50/202.50 (Closing Feb 10) 1715 127.00/129.00 153.00/155.00 178.00/180.00 201.00/203.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 224.00/226.00 248.25/250.20 271.50/273.50 298.50/300.50 1100 225.00/227.00 249.50/251.50 273.00/275.00 300.00/302.00 1200 224.50/226.50 249.00/251.00 272.50/274.50 299.50/301.50 1300 224.00/226.00 248.50/250.50 272.00/274.00 299.00/301.00 1400 224.00/226.00 248.50/250.50 272.00/274.00 299.00/301.00 1500 225.00/227.00 249.50/251.50 273.00/275.00 300.00/302.00 1600 225.25/227.25 249.75/251.75 273.00/275.00 300.00/302.00 1715 226.25/228.25 250.50/252.50 273.75/275.75 301.00/303.00 (Closing Feb 10) 1715 226.50/228.50 251.00/253.00 274.50/276.50 301.50/303.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.04% 5.32% 5.30% 5.14% 5.02% 4.92% 1100 5.04% 5.35% 5.34% 5.17% 5.05% 4.95% 1200 5.00% 5.33% 5.31% 5.14% 5.03% 4.94% 1300 4.95% 5.29% 5.28% 5.12% 5.01% 4.93% 1400 4.95% 5.28% 5.28% 5.12% 5.01% 4.92% 1500 5.00% 5.36% 5.34% 5.17% 5.05% 4.95% 1600 5.02% 5.33% 5.31% 5.16% 5.03% 4.94% 1715 5.09% 5.36% 5.33% 5.17% 5.05% 4.96% (Closing Feb 10) 1715 5.14% 5.42% 5.38% 5.20% 5.08% 4.98% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.84% 4.78% 4.73% 4.70% 4.67% 4.65% 1100 4.87% 4.80% 4.76% 4.72% 4.70% 4.67% 1200 4.86% 4.79% 4.75% 4.72% 4.69% 4.67% 1300 4.85% 4.78% 4.74% 4.71% 4.68% 4.66% 1400 4.84% 4.78% 4.74% 4.71% 4.68% 4.66% 1500 4.87% 4.80% 4.76% 4.73% 4.70% 4.68% 1600 4.87% 4.80% 4.76% 4.72% 4.69% 4.67% 1715 4.88% 4.82% 4.78% 4.74% 4.71% 4.69% (Closing Feb 10) 1715 4.89% 4.82% 4.78% 4.74% 4.71% 4.69% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 67.0150/67.0250 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com