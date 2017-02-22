Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 N/A N/A 00.50/01.50 N/A N/A 02.72% (Feb 17) 1000 02.50/04.50 02.50/04.50 N/A 02.72% 02.72% N/A --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 03.50/05.50 32.00/34.00 62.50/64.50 90.50/92.50 1100 04.00/05.00 32.00/34.00 62.50/64.50 91.00/93.00 1200 04.00/05.00 32.00/34.00 62.50/64.50 91.00/93.00 1300 04.00/05.00 32.00/34.00 62.50/64.50 91.00/93.00 1400 03.50/05.50 32.00/34.00 62.50/64.50 91.00/93.00 1500 04.00/05.00 31.50/33.50 62.00/64.00 90.50/92.50 1600 04.00/05.00 32.00/34.00 62.50/64.50 91.00/93.00 1715 04.00/05.00 32.00/34.00 62.75/64.75 91.50/93.50 (Closing Feb 17) 1715 05.25/06.25 33.00/35.00 63.50/65.50 91.75/93.75 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 116.50/118.50 143.50/145.50 169.50/171.50 193.50/195.50 1100 117.50/119.50 144.50/146.50 170.50/172.50 194.50/196.50 1200 117.50/119.50 144.50/146.50 170.50/172.50 194.50/196.50 1300 117.50/119.50 144.50/146.50 171.00/173.00 195.00/197.00 1400 117.50/119.50 144.50/146.50 171.00/173.00 195.00/197.00 1500 117.00/119.00 144.00/146.00 170.50/172.50 194.50/196.50 1600 117.50/119.50 144.50/146.50 171.00/173.00 195.00/197.00 1715 118.00/120.00 145.00/147.00 171.50/173.50 195.50/197.50 (Closing Feb 17) 1715 117.75/119.75 144.75/146.75 170.75/172.75 194.50/196.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 219.50/221.50 244.00/246.00 267.50/269.50 294.50/296.50 1100 220.50/222.50 245.00/247.00 268.50/270.50 295.50/297.50 1200 220.50/222.50 245.00/247.00 268.50/270.50 295.50/297.50 1300 221.00/223.00 245.50/247.50 269.00/271.00 296.00/298.00 1400 221.00/223.00 245.50/247.50 269.00/271.00 296.00/298.00 1500 220.50/222.50 245.00/247.00 268.50/270.50 295.50/297.50 1600 221.00/223.00 245.50/247.50 269.00/271.00 296.00/298.00 1715 222.00/224.00 247.00/249.00 271.00/273.00 298.00/300.00 (Closing Feb 17) 1715 220.50/222.50 245.00/247.00 268.50/270.50 295.50/297.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.99% 5.37% 5.19% 5.06% 4.99% 4.93% 1100 4.99% 5.37% 5.21% 5.10% 5.03% 4.96% 1200 4.99% 5.37% 5.21% 5.10% 5.03% 4.96% 1300 4.99% 5.37% 5.21% 5.10% 5.03% 4.97% 1400 4.99% 5.37% 5.21% 5.10% 5.03% 4.97% 1500 4.92% 5.33% 5.18% 5.08% 5.01% 4.96% 1600 4.99% 5.37% 5.21% 5.10% 5.03% 4.97% 1715 5.00% 5.40% 5.24% 5.13% 5.05% 4.99% (Closing Feb 17) 1715 5.02% 5.37% 5.20% 5.08% 5.00% 4.98% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.87% 4.82% 4.77% 4.74% 4.71% 4.69% 1100 4.89% 4.84% 4.79% 4.75% 4.73% 4.70% 1200 4.89% 4.84% 4.80% 4.76% 4.73% 4.70% 1300 4.91% 4.85% 4.81% 4.77% 4.74% 4.71% 1400 4.91% 4.85% 4.81% 4.77% 4.74% 4.71% 1500 4.90% 4.84% 4.80% 4.76% 4.73% 4.70% 1600 4.91% 4.85% 4.80% 4.76% 4.74% 4.71% 1715 4.92% 4.88% 4.84% 4.80% 4.78% 4.74% (Closing Feb 17) 1715 4.88% 4.82% 4.78% 4.74% 4.72% 4.69% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.9200/66.9300 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com