Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 03.25/05.25 02.50/04.50 00.50/01.50 03.55% 03.41% 02.73% (Feb 22) 1000 04.50/05.00 00.90/01.00 03.60/04.00 04.91% 04.91% 04.91% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 26.75/28.25 57.50/59.50 86.50/88.50 113.00/115.00 1100 27.00/28.00 57.50/59.50 86.50/88.50 113.00/115.00 1200 27.00/28.00 57.50/59.50 86.50/88.50 113.00/115.00 1300 26.50/28.00 57.00/59.00 86.00/88.00 112.50/114.50 1400 26.50/28.00 57.00/59.00 86.00/88.00 112.50/114.50 1500 26.50/28.00 57.00/59.00 85.50/87.50 112.00/114.00 1600 26.50/28.00 57.00/59.00 86.00/88.00 112.50/114.50 1715 26.25/27.75 56.50/58.50 85.00/87.00 111.50/113.50 (Closing Feb 22) 1715 28.00/30.00 59.00/61.00 88.00/90.00 114.50/116.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 140.50/142.50 167.00/169.00 191.50/193.50 218.50/220.50 1100 140.50/142.50 167.50/169.50 192.00/194.00 219.00/221.00 1200 140.50/142.50 167.00/169.00 191.50/193.50 218.50/220.50 1300 140.00/142.00 167.00/169.00 191.50/193.50 218.50/220.50 1400 140.00/142.00 166.50/168.50 191.00/193.00 218.00/220.00 1500 139.50/141.50 166.00/168.00 190.50/192.50 217.50/219.50 1600 140.00/142.00 166.75/168.75 191.50/193.50 218.50/220.50 1715 139.00/141.00 165.50/167.50 190.00/192.00 217.00/219.00 (Closing Feb 22) 1715 142.00/144.00 169.00/171.00 193.50/195.50 220.50/222.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 243.75/245.70 268.00/270.00 295.00/297.00 317.50/319.50 1100 244.25/246.20 268.50/270.50 294.75/296.75 317.00/319.00 1200 244.00/246.00 268.50/270.50 295.50/297.50 318.00/320.00 1300 244.00/246.00 268.50/270.50 295.50/297.50 318.00/320.00 1400 243.50/245.50 268.00/270.00 295.00/297.00 317.50/319.50 1500 243.00/245.00 267.50/269.50 294.50/296.50 317.00/319.00 1600 243.75/245.75 267.75/269.75 295.00/297.00 318.00/320.00 1715 242.50/244.50 267.00/269.00 294.00/296.00 316.50/318.50 (Closing Feb 22) 1715 245.75/247.75 270.00/272.00 297.00/299.00 00.50/01.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.84% 5.41% 5.19% 5.10% 5.04% 4.98% 1100 4.85% 5.42% 5.19% 5.10% 5.05% 5.00% 1200 4.84% 5.41% 5.19% 5.10% 5.05% 4.99% 1300 4.80% 5.37% 5.16% 5.08% 5.03% 4.99% 1400 4.80% 5.37% 5.16% 5.08% 5.03% 4.97% 1500 4.80% 5.37% 5.14% 5.06% 5.02% 4.96% 1600 4.80% 5.37% 5.16% 5.08% 5.03% 4.98% 1715 4.76% 5.32% 5.11% 5.04% 5.00% 4.94% (Closing Feb 22) 1715 4.94% 5.44% 5.22% 5.13% 5.07% 5.01% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.93% 4.89% 4.85% 4.83% 4.79% 4.76% 1100 4.95% 4.90% 4.87% 4.84% 4.79% 4.76% 1200 4.94% 4.89% 4.87% 4.84% 4.80% 4.77% 1300 4.94% 4.89% 4.87% 4.84% 4.80% 4.77% 1400 4.92% 4.88% 4.86% 4.83% 4.80% 4.77% 1500 4.91% 4.87% 4.85% 4.82% 4.79% 4.76% 1600 4.94% 4.89% 4.86% 4.83% 4.80% 4.77% 1715 4.90% 4.86% 4.84% 4.81% 4.78% 4.75% (Closing Feb 22) 1715 4.96% 4.91% 4.88% 4.84% 4.81% 4.77% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.8250/66.8350 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com