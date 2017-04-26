Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.84% 02.84% 02.84% (Apr 24) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 00.50/01.50 30.50/32.50 58.50/60.50 87.00/89.00 1100 00.50/01.50 30.50/32.50 58.50/60.50 87.00/89.00 1200 00.75/01.75 30.50/32.50 58.50/60.50 87.00/89.00 1300 00.50/01.50 30.00/32.00 58.00/60.00 86.50/88.50 1400 00.50/01.50 30.25/32.25 58.25/60.25 86.75/88.75 1500 00.50/01.50 30.00/32.00 58.00/60.00 86.50/88.50 1600 00.50/01.50 30.00/32.00 57.75/59.75 86.00/88.00 1715 00.50/01.50 30.00/32.00 57.75/59.75 86.00/88.00 (Closing Apr 24) 1715 01.25/02.25 31.50/33.50 59.50/61.50 88.00/90.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 115.50/117.50 141.50/143.50 170.00/172.00 197.00/199.00 1100 115.50/117.50 141.50/143.50 170.25/172.20 196.75/198.70 1200 115.50/117.50 141.50/143.50 170.25/172.25 197.00/199.00 1300 115.00/117.00 141.00/143.00 169.75/171.75 196.50/198.50 1400 115.50/117.50 141.50/143.50 170.25/172.25 197.00/199.00 1500 115.25/117.25 141.25/143.25 170.00/172.00 196.75/198.75 1600 114.50/116.50 140.25/142.25 168.50/170.50 195.00/197.00 1715 114.50/116.50 140.00/142.00 168.25/170.25 194.75/196.75 (Closing Apr 24) 1715 116.75/118.75 142.75/144.75 171.25/173.25 198.00/200.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 223.00/225.00 252.50/254.50 277.50/279.50 302.00/304.00 1100 222.75/224.70 252.50/254.50 277.25/279.20 302.00/304.00 1200 223.00/225.00 252.50/254.50 277.25/279.25 302.00/304.00 1300 222.50/224.50 252.00/254.00 276.75/278.75 301.50/303.50 1400 223.00/225.00 252.50/254.50 277.25/279.25 302.00/304.00 1500 222.75/224.75 252.50/254.50 277.25/279.25 302.00/304.00 1600 221.00/223.00 250.50/252.50 275.25/277.25 300.00/302.00 1715 220.50/222.50 249.75/251.75 274.25/276.25 299.00/301.00 (Closing Apr 24) 1715 224.00/226.00 253.50/255.50 278.25/280.25 303.00/305.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.26% 5.28% 5.26% 5.25% 5.22% 5.19% 1100 5.26% 5.28% 5.26% 5.25% 5.22% 5.20% 1200 5.26% 5.28% 5.26% 5.25% 5.22% 5.20% 1300 5.18% 5.23% 5.23% 5.23% 5.21% 5.19% 1400 5.22% 5.26% 5.25% 5.26% 5.23% 5.21% 1500 5.18% 5.23% 5.23% 5.24% 5.22% 5.20% 1600 5.18% 5.21% 5.20% 5.20% 5.18% 5.15% 1715 5.18% 5.21% 5.20% 5.21% 5.17% 5.14% (Closing Apr 24) 1715 5.26% 5.27% 5.25% 5.25% 5.22% 5.19% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.18% 5.17% 5.16% 5.15% 5.13% 5.16% 1100 5.18% 5.16% 5.16% 5.15% 5.14% 5.16% 1200 5.18% 5.17% 5.16% 5.15% 5.14% 5.17% 1300 5.17% 5.16% 5.15% 5.14% 5.13% 5.16% 1400 5.19% 5.18% 5.17% 5.15% 5.14% 5.17% 1500 5.18% 5.17% 5.16% 5.15% 5.14% 5.17% 1600 5.13% 5.12% 5.12% 5.11% 5.10% 5.13% 1715 5.12% 5.11% 5.11% 5.09% 5.09% 5.12% (Closing Apr 24) 1715 5.17% 5.16% 5.15% 5.14% 5.13% 5.15% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.2600/64.2700 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com