Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.85% 02.85% 02.85% (Apr 25) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.84% 02.84% 02.84% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 29.25/30.75 57.00/59.00 85.25/87.25 113.75/115.75 1100 29.25/30.75 57.00/59.00 85.25/87.25 113.75/115.75 1200 29.25/30.75 56.75/58.75 85.00/87.00 113.25/115.25 1300 29.00/31.00 56.25/58.25 84.50/86.50 112.75/114.75 1400 29.25/30.75 57.00/59.00 85.00/87.00 113.50/115.50 1500 29.25/30.75 56.50/58.50 85.00/87.00 113.50/115.50 1600 29.75/31.25 57.25/59.25 86.00/88.00 115.00/117.00 1715 29.25/30.75 57.00/59.00 85.75/87.75 114.50/116.50 (Closing Apr 25) 1715 30.00/32.00 57.75/59.75 86.00/88.00 114.50/116.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 139.50/141.50 168.00/170.00 194.50/196.50 220.50/222.50 1100 139.50/141.50 168.00/170.00 194.50/196.50 220.50/222.50 1200 139.00/141.00 167.50/169.50 194.25/196.25 220.25/222.25 1300 138.50/140.50 167.00/169.00 193.50/195.50 219.50/221.50 1400 139.50/141.50 168.00/170.00 194.75/196.70 220.75/222.70 1500 139.50/141.50 167.75/169.75 194.50/196.50 220.50/222.50 1600 141.00/143.00 169.75/171.75 196.75/198.70 223.00/225.00 1715 140.50/142.50 169.25/171.25 196.25/198.25 222.50/224.50 (Closing Apr 25) 1715 140.00/142.00 168.25/170.25 194.75/196.75 220.50/222.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 249.75/251.75 274.25/276.25 299.00/301.00 328.00/330.00 1100 249.75/251.75 274.25/276.25 299.00/301.00 328.00/330.00 1200 249.75/251.75 274.25/276.25 299.00/301.00 328.00/330.00 1300 249.00/251.00 273.50/275.50 298.00/300.00 327.00/329.00 1400 250.25/252.20 274.75/276.70 299.50/301.50 328.50/330.50 1500 250.00/252.00 274.75/276.75 299.50/301.50 328.50/330.50 1600 253.00/255.00 278.00/280.00 303.00/305.00 332.50/334.50 1715 252.50/254.50 277.50/279.50 302.50/304.50 332.00/334.00 (Closing Apr 25) 1715 249.75/251.75 274.25/276.25 299.00/301.00 00.50/01.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.18% 5.25% 5.23% 5.24% 5.20% 5.18% 1100 5.19% 5.25% 5.23% 5.24% 5.20% 5.18% 1200 5.18% 5.23% 5.22% 5.21% 5.18% 5.16% 1300 5.18% 5.18% 5.18% 5.18% 5.16% 5.15% 1400 5.18% 5.24% 5.21% 5.22% 5.20% 5.18% 1500 5.18% 5.20% 5.21% 5.22% 5.20% 5.17% 1600 5.26% 5.26% 5.27% 5.28% 5.25% 5.23% 1715 5.17% 5.24% 5.25% 5.26% 5.23% 5.21% (Closing Apr 25) 1715 5.18% 5.21% 5.20% 5.21% 5.17% 5.14% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.16% 5.16% 5.14% 5.13% 5.12% 5.15% 1100 5.16% 5.16% 5.14% 5.13% 5.12% 5.16% 1200 5.15% 5.15% 5.14% 5.13% 5.12% 5.15% 1300 5.13% 5.13% 5.12% 5.11% 5.10% 5.13% 1400 5.16% 5.15% 5.15% 5.13% 5.12% 5.16% 1500 5.15% 5.15% 5.14% 5.13% 5.12% 5.15% 1600 5.21% 5.21% 5.20% 5.19% 5.18% 5.22% 1715 5.20% 5.19% 5.19% 5.18% 5.17% 5.21% (Closing Apr 25) 1715 5.12% 5.11% 5.11% 5.09% 5.09% 5.12% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.1150/64.1250 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com