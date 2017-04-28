Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 03.00/06.00 00.50/01.50 02.50/04.50 03.42% 02.85% 03.56% (Apr 26) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.85% 02.85% 02.85% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 25.50/27.00 53.25/55.25 81.75/83.75 110.50/112.50 1100 25.50/27.00 53.00/55.00 81.50/83.50 110.00/112.00 1200 25.75/27.75 53.00/55.00 81.50/83.50 110.00/112.00 1300 25.50/27.00 53.00/55.00 81.50/83.50 110.00/112.00 1400 25.50/27.00 53.00/55.00 81.50/83.50 110.00/112.00 1500 25.50/27.00 52.75/54.75 81.25/83.25 109.50/111.50 1600 25.50/27.00 52.75/54.75 81.25/83.25 109.50/111.50 1715 25.50/27.00 52.75/54.75 81.25/83.25 109.50/111.50 (Closing Apr 26) 1715 29.25/30.75 57.00/59.00 85.75/87.75 114.50/116.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 137.00/139.00 165.75/167.70 192.75/194.70 219.00/221.00 1100 136.00/138.00 164.75/166.75 191.75/193.75 218.00/220.00 1200 136.25/138.25 165.25/167.25 192.25/194.25 218.25/220.25 1300 136.00/138.00 164.75/166.75 191.75/193.75 218.00/220.00 1400 136.00/138.00 164.75/166.70 191.50/193.50 217.50/219.50 1500 135.50/137.50 164.00/166.00 190.50/192.50 216.50/218.50 1600 135.50/137.50 164.00/166.00 190.50/192.50 216.50/218.50 1715 135.50/137.50 164.00/166.00 190.50/192.50 216.50/218.50 (Closing Apr 26) 1715 140.50/142.50 169.25/171.25 196.25/198.25 222.50/224.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 249.00/251.00 274.00/276.00 299.00/301.00 328.50/330.50 1100 248.00/250.00 273.00/275.00 298.00/300.00 327.50/329.50 1200 248.25/250.25 273.00/275.00 297.75/299.75 327.00/329.00 1300 247.75/249.75 272.50/274.50 297.50/299.50 327.00/329.00 1400 247.25/249.20 272.00/274.00 297.00/299.00 326.50/328.50 1500 246.00/248.00 270.75/272.75 295.50/297.50 324.50/326.50 1600 246.00/248.00 270.75/272.75 295.50/297.50 324.50/326.50 1715 246.00/248.00 270.75/272.75 295.50/297.50 324.50/326.50 (Closing Apr 26) 1715 252.50/254.50 277.50/279.50 302.50/304.50 332.00/334.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.17% 5.24% 5.24% 5.25% 5.24% 5.22% 1100 5.16% 5.21% 5.22% 5.22% 5.20% 5.18% 1200 5.25% 5.21% 5.22% 5.22% 5.21% 5.20% 1300 5.16% 5.21% 5.22% 5.22% 5.20% 5.18% 1400 5.16% 5.21% 5.22% 5.22% 5.20% 5.18% 1500 5.16% 5.19% 5.20% 5.19% 5.18% 5.16% 1600 5.15% 5.19% 5.20% 5.19% 5.17% 5.16% 1715 5.15% 5.19% 5.20% 5.19% 5.17% 5.16% (Closing Apr 26) 1715 5.17% 5.24% 5.25% 5.26% 5.23% 5.21% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.20% 5.20% 5.20% 5.18% 5.19% 5.21% 1100 5.18% 5.17% 5.17% 5.16% 5.17% 5.19% 1200 5.19% 5.18% 5.18% 5.16% 5.16% 5.18% 1300 5.18% 5.17% 5.17% 5.16% 5.16% 5.18% 1400 5.17% 5.16% 5.16% 5.15% 5.15% 5.18% 1500 5.14% 5.14% 5.13% 5.12% 5.12% 5.14% 1600 5.14% 5.13% 5.13% 5.12% 5.12% 5.14% 1715 5.14% 5.13% 5.13% 5.12% 5.12% 5.14% (Closing Apr 26) 1715 5.20% 5.19% 5.19% 5.18% 5.17% 5.21% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.1500/64.1600 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com