Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 03.00/06.00 02.50/04.50 00.50/01.50 03.41% 03.55% 02.84% (Apr 27) 1000 03.00/06.00 00.50/01.50 02.50/04.50 03.42% 02.85% 03.56% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 24.50/26.50 51.75/53.75 80.25/82.25 108.00/110.00 1100 24.50/26.00 51.75/53.75 80.25/82.25 108.50/110.50 1200 24.50/26.50 52.25/53.50 80.50/82.00 108.50/110.50 1300 24.50/26.50 51.75/53.75 80.25/82.25 108.50/110.50 1400 24.50/26.50 51.75/53.75 80.25/82.25 108.50/110.50 1500 24.50/26.50 51.75/53.75 80.25/82.25 108.50/110.50 1600 24.50/26.00 51.75/53.75 80.00/82.00 108.00/110.00 1715 24.50/26.00 51.75/53.75 80.00/82.00 108.00/110.00 (Closing Apr 27) 1715 25.50/27.00 52.75/54.75 81.25/83.25 109.50/111.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 134.00/136.00 162.00/164.00 188.50/190.50 214.00/216.00 1100 134.50/136.50 162.75/164.75 189.25/191.25 215.25/217.25 1200 134.50/136.50 163.00/165.00 189.50/191.50 215.00/217.00 1300 134.25/136.25 162.50/164.50 189.00/191.00 215.00/217.00 1400 134.25/136.25 162.50/164.50 189.00/191.00 215.00/217.00 1500 134.25/136.25 162.50/164.50 189.00/191.00 215.00/217.00 1600 133.75/135.75 161.75/163.75 188.25/190.25 214.00/216.00 1715 133.50/135.50 161.50/163.50 188.00/190.00 213.75/215.75 (Closing Apr 27) 1715 135.50/137.50 164.00/166.00 190.50/192.50 216.50/218.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 243.50/245.50 268.50/270.50 293.00/295.00 322.50/324.50 1100 244.75/246.75 269.25/271.25 294.00/296.00 323.50/325.50 1200 244.25/246.25 268.75/270.75 293.50/295.50 323.00/325.00 1300 244.75/246.75 269.25/271.25 294.00/296.00 323.50/325.50 1400 244.50/246.50 269.25/271.25 294.00/296.00 323.50/325.50 1500 244.50/246.50 269.25/271.25 294.00/296.00 323.50/325.50 1600 243.50/245.50 268.25/270.25 293.00/295.00 322.50/324.50 1715 243.25/245.25 267.75/269.75 292.50/294.50 322.00/324.00 (Closing Apr 27) 1715 246.00/248.00 270.75/272.75 295.50/297.50 324.50/326.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.17% 5.17% 5.18% 5.16% 5.14% 5.12% 1100 5.14% 5.17% 5.19% 5.18% 5.16% 5.14% 1200 5.18% 5.18% 5.19% 5.18% 5.17% 5.15% 1300 5.18% 5.17% 5.19% 5.18% 5.16% 5.13% 1400 5.18% 5.17% 5.19% 5.18% 5.16% 5.13% 1500 5.17% 5.17% 5.19% 5.18% 5.15% 5.13% 1600 5.13% 5.16% 5.16% 5.15% 5.13% 5.10% 1715 5.14% 5.17% 5.17% 5.15% 5.12% 5.10% (Closing Apr 27) 1715 5.15% 5.19% 5.20% 5.19% 5.17% 5.16% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.10% 5.09% 5.09% 5.09% 5.09% 5.12% 1100 5.12% 5.12% 5.11% 5.10% 5.10% 5.13% 1200 5.13% 5.11% 5.10% 5.09% 5.10% 5.13% 1300 5.12% 5.12% 5.12% 5.10% 5.11% 5.14% 1400 5.12% 5.12% 5.11% 5.10% 5.11% 5.13% 1500 5.12% 5.11% 5.11% 5.10% 5.10% 5.13% 1600 5.09% 5.08% 5.08% 5.08% 5.08% 5.11% 1715 5.09% 5.08% 5.08% 5.07% 5.08% 5.11% (Closing Apr 27) 1715 5.14% 5.13% 5.13% 5.12% 5.12% 5.14% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.2400/64.2500 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com