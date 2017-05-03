Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.85% 02.85% 02.85% (Apr 28) 1000 03.00/06.00 02.50/04.50 00.50/01.50 03.41% 03.55% 02.84% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 23.50/25.00 50.75/52.75 78.75/80.75 106.75/108.75 1100 23.50/25.00 50.75/52.75 78.75/80.75 106.75/108.75 1230 23.50/25.00 50.75/52.75 78.75/80.75 106.75/108.75 1300 23.50/25.00 50.75/52.75 78.75/80.75 106.75/108.75 1400 23.50/25.00 50.75/52.75 78.75/80.75 106.75/108.75 1500 23.50/25.50 50.50/52.50 78.50/80.50 106.50/108.50 1600 23.50/25.00 50.75/52.75 78.75/80.75 106.75/108.75 1715 23.50/25.00 50.75/52.75 78.75/80.75 106.75/108.75 (Closing Apr 28) 1715 24.50/26.00 51.75/53.75 80.00/82.00 108.00/110.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 132.25/134.25 160.25/162.25 186.75/188.75 212.25/214.25 1100 132.25/134.25 160.25/162.25 186.50/188.50 212.00/214.00 1230 132.25/134.25 160.25/162.25 186.75/188.75 212.50/214.50 1300 132.25/134.25 160.25/162.25 186.50/188.50 212.00/214.00 1400 132.25/134.25 160.25/162.25 186.50/188.50 212.00/214.00 1500 132.00/134.00 160.00/162.00 186.50/188.50 212.00/214.00 1600 132.25/134.25 160.25/162.25 186.50/188.50 212.00/214.00 1715 132.25/134.25 160.25/162.25 186.50/188.50 212.00/214.00 (Closing Apr 28) 1715 133.50/135.50 161.50/163.50 188.00/190.00 213.75/215.75 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 241.75/243.75 266.25/268.25 291.00/293.00 320.50/322.50 1100 241.50/243.50 266.00/268.00 290.50/292.50 320.00/322.00 1230 242.00/244.00 266.50/268.50 291.00/293.00 320.50/322.50 1300 241.50/243.50 266.00/268.00 290.50/292.50 320.00/322.00 1400 241.50/243.50 266.00/268.00 290.50/292.50 320.00/322.00 1500 241.50/243.50 266.00/268.00 290.50/292.50 320.00/322.00 1600 241.50/243.50 266.00/268.00 290.50/292.50 320.00/322.00 1715 241.50/243.50 266.00/268.00 290.50/292.50 320.00/322.00 (Closing Apr 28) 1715 243.25/245.25 267.75/269.75 292.50/294.50 322.00/324.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.13% 5.16% 5.16% 5.15% 5.12% 5.10% 1100 5.12% 5.16% 5.15% 5.14% 5.12% 5.09% 1230 5.12% 5.16% 5.15% 5.14% 5.11% 5.09% 1300 5.12% 5.16% 5.15% 5.14% 5.12% 5.09% 1400 5.13% 5.16% 5.15% 5.15% 5.12% 5.09% 1500 5.15% 5.14% 5.14% 5.13% 5.11% 5.09% 1600 5.12% 5.16% 5.15% 5.14% 5.11% 5.09% 1715 5.12% 5.16% 5.15% 5.14% 5.11% 5.09% (Closing Apr 28) 1715 5.14% 5.17% 5.17% 5.15% 5.12% 5.10% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.09% 5.08% 5.08% 5.07% 5.08% 5.11% 1100 5.08% 5.07% 5.07% 5.06% 5.07% 5.09% 1230 5.08% 5.08% 5.08% 5.07% 5.07% 5.10% 1300 5.08% 5.07% 5.07% 5.06% 5.07% 5.10% 1400 5.08% 5.07% 5.07% 5.06% 5.07% 5.10% 1500 5.08% 5.07% 5.07% 5.06% 5.07% 5.10% 1600 5.08% 5.07% 5.07% 5.06% 5.06% 5.09% 1715 5.07% 5.07% 5.07% 5.06% 5.06% 5.09% (Closing Apr 28) 1715 5.09% 5.08% 5.08% 5.07% 5.08% 5.11% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.2125/64.2225 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com