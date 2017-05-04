Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.85% 02.85% 02.85% (May 2) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.85% 02.85% 02.85% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 22.50/24.00 49.75/51.75 77.75/79.75 106.00/108.00 1100 22.25/23.75 49.50/51.50 77.50/79.50 105.50/107.50 1200 22.25/23.75 49.25/51.25 77.25/79.25 105.25/107.20 1300 22.50/24.00 49.50/51.50 77.25/79.25 105.25/107.25 1400 22.25/23.75 49.25/51.25 77.00/79.00 105.00/107.00 1500 22.25/23.75 49.25/51.25 77.00/79.00 105.00/107.00 1600 22.00/23.50 49.00/51.00 76.75/78.75 104.50/106.50 1715 22.00/23.50 49.00/51.00 76.50/78.50 104.50/106.50 (Closing May 2) 1715 23.50/25.00 50.75/52.75 78.75/80.75 106.75/108.75 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 131.75/133.75 159.75/161.75 186.25/188.25 212.00/214.00 1100 131.00/133.00 158.75/160.75 185.00/187.00 210.50/212.50 1200 130.75/132.70 158.75/160.70 185.00/187.00 210.50/212.50 1300 130.75/132.75 158.75/160.75 185.25/187.25 211.00/213.00 1400 130.50/132.50 158.50/160.50 185.00/187.00 210.75/212.75 1500 130.50/132.50 158.50/160.50 184.75/186.75 210.25/212.25 1600 130.00/132.00 157.75/159.75 184.00/186.00 209.50/211.50 1715 130.00/132.00 157.75/159.75 184.00/186.00 209.50/211.50 (Closing May 2) 1715 132.25/134.25 160.25/162.25 186.50/188.50 212.00/214.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 241.50/243.50 266.00/268.00 290.50/292.50 320.00/322.00 1100 240.00/242.00 264.50/266.50 289.00/291.00 318.50/320.50 1200 240.00/242.00 264.25/266.20 288.75/290.70 318.00/320.00 1300 240.25/242.25 264.75/266.75 289.25/291.25 318.50/320.50 1400 240.00/242.00 264.25/266.25 288.75/290.75 318.00/320.00 1500 239.75/241.75 264.25/266.25 288.75/290.75 318.00/320.00 1600 238.75/240.75 263.25/265.25 287.75/289.75 317.00/319.00 1715 238.75/240.75 263.25/265.25 287.75/289.75 317.00/319.00 (Closing May 2) 1715 241.50/243.50 266.00/268.00 290.50/292.50 320.00/322.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.11% 5.16% 5.15% 5.16% 5.13% 5.11% 1100 5.06% 5.13% 5.14% 5.13% 5.10% 5.08% 1200 5.06% 5.11% 5.12% 5.12% 5.09% 5.07% 1300 5.10% 5.13% 5.12% 5.12% 5.10% 5.08% 1400 5.06% 5.11% 5.10% 5.11% 5.09% 5.07% 1500 5.05% 5.10% 5.10% 5.11% 5.09% 5.07% 1600 5.01% 5.08% 5.09% 5.08% 5.07% 5.04% 1715 5.01% 5.08% 5.07% 5.08% 5.06% 5.04% (Closing May 2) 1715 5.12% 5.16% 5.15% 5.14% 5.11% 5.09% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.10% 5.09% 5.09% 5.08% 5.09% 5.11% 1100 5.06% 5.06% 5.06% 5.05% 5.06% 5.09% 1200 5.06% 5.06% 5.06% 5.05% 5.05% 5.08% 1300 5.07% 5.07% 5.06% 5.06% 5.06% 5.09% 1400 5.06% 5.06% 5.06% 5.05% 5.05% 5.08% 1500 5.06% 5.05% 5.05% 5.05% 5.05% 5.08% 1600 5.04% 5.03% 5.03% 5.03% 5.04% 5.06% 1715 5.04% 5.03% 5.03% 5.03% 5.04% 5.06% (Closing May 2) 1715 5.07% 5.07% 5.07% 5.06% 5.06% 5.09% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.1500/64.1600 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com