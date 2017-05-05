Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.50/05.50 00.50/01.50 02.00/04.00 03.55% 02.84% 03.79% (May 3) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.85% 02.85% 02.85% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 19.00/20.50 46.00/48.00 73.50/75.50 101.00/103.00 1100 19.00/20.50 46.00/48.00 73.50/75.50 101.00/103.00 1200 19.00/20.50 46.00/48.00 73.75/75.75 101.50/103.50 1300 19.25/20.75 46.00/48.00 73.50/75.50 101.00/103.00 1400 19.00/20.50 45.75/47.75 73.50/75.50 101.00/103.00 1500 19.25/20.75 46.25/48.25 73.75/75.75 101.50/103.50 1600 19.25/20.75 46.25/48.25 73.75/75.75 101.50/103.50 1715 19.00/20.50 46.00/48.00 73.50/75.50 101.00/103.00 (Closing May 3) 1715 22.00/23.50 49.00/51.00 76.50/78.50 104.50/106.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 126.50/128.50 154.00/156.00 180.00/182.00 205.25/207.25 1100 126.50/128.50 154.00/156.00 180.00/182.00 205.25/207.25 1200 127.00/129.00 154.50/156.50 180.50/182.50 205.75/207.70 1300 126.50/128.50 154.00/156.00 180.00/182.00 205.25/207.25 1400 126.50/128.50 154.25/156.25 180.25/182.25 205.50/207.50 1500 127.00/129.00 154.50/156.50 180.50/182.50 205.75/207.75 1600 127.00/129.00 154.50/156.50 180.50/182.50 205.75/207.75 1715 126.50/128.50 154.00/156.00 180.00/182.00 205.25/207.25 (Closing May 3) 1715 130.00/132.00 157.75/159.75 184.00/186.00 209.50/211.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 234.50/236.50 258.75/260.70 283.00/285.00 312.00/314.00 1100 234.50/236.50 258.75/260.75 283.00/285.00 312.00/314.00 1200 235.00/237.00 259.25/261.20 283.50/285.50 312.50/314.50 1300 234.50/236.50 258.75/260.75 283.00/285.00 312.00/314.00 1400 234.75/236.75 259.00/261.00 283.00/285.00 312.00/314.00 1500 235.00/237.00 259.25/261.25 283.50/285.50 312.50/314.50 1600 235.00/237.00 259.25/261.25 283.50/285.50 312.50/314.50 1715 234.50/236.50 258.75/260.75 283.00/285.00 312.00/314.00 (Closing May 3) 1715 238.75/240.75 263.25/265.25 287.75/289.75 317.00/319.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.95% 5.04% 5.04% 5.04% 5.02% 5.00% 1100 4.95% 5.04% 5.04% 5.04% 5.02% 5.00% 1200 4.95% 5.05% 5.06% 5.06% 5.04% 5.02% 1300 4.99% 5.04% 5.04% 5.04% 5.02% 5.05% 1400 4.94% 5.03% 5.04% 5.04% 5.03% 5.01% 1500 5.00% 5.07% 5.06% 5.04% 5.02% 5.01% 1600 5.00% 5.07% 5.06% 5.06% 5.04% 5.02% 1715 4.96% 5.04% 5.04% 5.04% 5.02% 5.01% (Closing May 3) 1715 5.01% 5.08% 5.07% 5.08% 5.06% 5.04% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.99% 4.99% 4.99% 4.99% 5.00% 5.02% 1100 4.99% 4.99% 4.99% 4.99% 5.00% 5.02% 1200 5.01% 5.00% 5.00% 5.00% 5.01% 5.03% 1300 4.99% 4.99% 4.99% 4.99% 5.00% 5.02% 1400 5.00% 5.00% 5.00% 4.99% 5.00% 5.02% 1500 5.00% 5.01% 5.00% 5.00% 5.01% 5.03% 1600 5.01% 5.00% 5.00% 5.00% 5.01% 5.03% 1715 5.00% 4.99% 5.00% 4.99% 5.00% 5.02% (Closing May 3) 1715 5.04% 5.03% 5.03% 5.03% 5.04% 5.06% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.1750/64.1850 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com