Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/05.00 01.50/03.50 00.50/01.50 02.84% 02.84% 02.84% (May 4) 1000 02.50/05.50 00.50/01.50 02.00/04.00 03.55% 02.84% 03.79% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 18.00/19.50 45.00/47.00 72.50/74.50 100.00/102.00 1100 18.00/19.50 45.00/47.00 72.50/74.50 100.00/102.00 1200 18.00/19.50 45.00/47.00 72.50/74.50 100.00/102.00 1300 18.25/19.75 45.25/47.25 72.50/74.50 100.00/102.00 1400 18.25/19.75 45.25/47.25 72.50/74.50 100.00/102.00 1500 18.25/19.75 45.25/47.25 72.50/74.50 100.00/102.00 1600 18.25/19.75 45.25/47.25 72.50/74.50 100.00/102.00 1715 18.25/19.75 45.25/47.25 72.75/74.75 100.25/102.25 (Closing May 4) 1715 19.00/20.50 46.00/48.00 73.50/75.50 101.00/103.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 125.00/127.00 152.50/154.50 178.50/180.50 203.50/205.50 1100 125.00/127.00 152.50/154.50 178.50/180.50 203.50/205.50 1200 125.00/127.00 152.25/154.20 178.00/180.00 203.00/205.00 1300 125.00/127.00 152.50/154.50 178.25/180.25 203.25/205.25 1400 125.00/127.00 152.50/154.50 178.25/180.25 203.25/205.25 1500 125.00/127.00 152.50/154.50 178.25/180.25 203.25/205.25 1600 125.00/127.00 152.50/154.50 178.25/180.25 203.25/205.25 1715 125.25/127.25 152.75/154.75 178.50/180.50 203.50/205.50 (Closing May 4) 1715 126.50/128.50 154.00/156.00 180.00/182.00 205.25/207.25 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 232.75/234.75 257.00/259.00 281.25/283.25 310.00/312.00 1100 232.50/234.50 256.50/258.50 280.75/282.75 309.50/311.50 1200 232.00/234.00 256.00/258.00 280.00/282.00 309.00/311.00 1300 232.25/234.25 256.25/258.25 280.50/282.50 309.50/311.50 1400 232.25/234.25 256.25/258.25 280.50/282.50 309.50/311.50 1500 232.25/234.25 256.25/258.25 280.50/282.50 309.50/311.50 1600 232.25/234.25 256.25/258.25 280.50/282.50 309.50/311.50 1715 232.50/234.50 256.75/258.75 281.00/283.00 310.00/312.00 (Closing May 4) 1715 234.50/236.50 258.75/260.75 283.00/285.00 312.00/314.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.93% 5.03% 5.03% 5.02% 4.99% 4.98% 1100 4.93% 5.02% 5.03% 5.02% 4.99% 4.98% 1200 4.93% 5.02% 5.03% 5.02% 4.99% 4.97% 1300 4.98% 5.04% 5.03% 5.02% 4.99% 4.98% 1400 4.98% 5.04% 5.03% 5.02% 4.99% 4.97% 1500 4.97% 5.04% 5.03% 5.01% 4.99% 4.97% 1600 4.97% 5.03% 5.02% 5.01% 4.99% 4.97% 1715 4.97% 5.04% 5.04% 5.02% 5.00% 4.98% (Closing May 4) 1715 4.96% 5.04% 5.04% 5.04% 5.02% 5.01% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.97% 4.97% 4.97% 4.96% 4.98% 5.00% 1100 4.97% 4.96% 4.96% 4.95% 4.97% 4.99% 1200 4.95% 4.95% 4.95% 4.94% 4.96% 4.98% 1300 4.96% 4.96% 4.96% 4.95% 4.97% 4.99% 1400 4.96% 4.96% 4.96% 4.95% 4.97% 4.99% 1500 4.96% 4.95% 4.95% 4.95% 4.96% 4.99% 1600 4.95% 4.95% 4.95% 4.94% 4.96% 4.98% 1715 4.96% 4.96% 4.96% 4.95% 4.97% 4.99% (Closing May 4) 1715 5.00% 4.99% 5.00% 4.99% 5.00% 5.02% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.3700/64.3800 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com