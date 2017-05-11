Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.50/04.50 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% (May 8) 1000 01.50/04.50 00.50/01.50 01.00/03.00 02.84% 02.84% 02.84% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 15.75/17.25 42.50/44.50 70.00/72.00 97.50/99.50 1100 15.75/17.25 42.50/44.50 70.00/72.00 97.50/99.50 1200 15.75/17.25 42.50/44.50 70.00/72.00 97.50/99.50 1300 15.75/17.25 42.75/44.75 70.00/72.00 97.50/99.50 1400 15.75/17.25 42.50/44.50 70.00/72.00 97.50/99.50 1500 15.75/17.25 42.50/44.50 70.00/72.00 97.50/99.50 1600 15.75/17.25 42.50/44.50 70.00/72.00 97.50/99.50 1715 15.75/17.25 42.75/44.75 70.25/72.25 97.75/99.75 (Closing May 8) 1715 17.00/18.00 43.75/45.75 71.25/73.25 98.75/100.75 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 122.50/124.50 150.00/152.00 176.00/178.00 201.25/203.25 1100 122.50/124.50 150.00/152.00 176.00/178.00 201.25/203.25 1200 122.50/124.50 150.00/152.00 176.00/178.00 201.25/203.25 1300 122.50/124.50 150.00/152.00 176.00/178.00 201.00/203.00 1400 122.50/124.50 150.00/152.00 176.00/178.00 201.00/203.00 1500 122.50/124.50 150.00/152.00 176.00/178.00 201.00/203.00 1600 122.50/124.50 150.00/152.00 176.00/178.00 201.00/203.00 1715 122.75/124.75 150.25/152.25 176.25/178.25 201.50/203.50 (Closing May 8) 1715 123.75/125.75 151.50/153.50 177.50/179.50 202.75/204.75 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 230.50/232.50 254.50/256.50 278.75/280.75 307.50/309.50 1100 230.25/232.25 254.50/256.50 278.75/280.75 307.50/309.50 1200 230.25/232.25 254.25/256.25 278.50/280.50 307.00/309.00 1300 230.00/232.00 254.00/256.00 278.00/280.00 306.50/308.50 1400 230.00/232.00 254.00/256.00 278.00/280.00 306.50/308.50 1500 230.00/232.00 254.00/256.00 278.00/280.00 306.50/308.50 1600 230.00/232.00 254.00/256.00 278.00/280.00 306.50/308.50 1715 230.50/232.50 254.50/256.50 278.50/280.50 307.00/309.00 (Closing May 8) 1715 232.00/234.00 256.00/258.00 280.25/282.25 309.00/311.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.98% 5.02% 5.02% 5.01% 4.98% 4.96% 1100 4.98% 5.02% 5.02% 5.01% 4.98% 4.96% 1200 4.98% 5.02% 5.02% 5.00% 4.98% 4.96% 1300 5.00% 5.03% 5.02% 5.00% 4.98% 4.96% 1400 4.98% 5.02% 5.02% 5.00% 4.98% 4.96% 1500 4.97% 5.01% 5.01% 5.00% 4.97% 4.95% 1600 4.97% 5.01% 5.01% 4.99% 4.97% 4.95% 1715 4.99% 5.04% 5.03% 5.01% 4.98% 4.96% (Closing May 8) 1715 5.04% 5.07% 5.06% 5.04% 5.01% 5.00% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.96% 4.96% 4.96% 4.95% 4.97% 4.98% 1100 4.96% 4.96% 4.96% 4.95% 4.97% 4.98% 1200 4.95% 4.95% 4.95% 4.94% 4.96% 4.97% 1300 4.95% 4.95% 4.94% 4.93% 4.95% 4.96% 1400 4.95% 4.94% 4.94% 4.93% 4.95% 4.96% 1500 4.94% 4.94% 4.93% 4.93% 4.94% 4.95% 1600 4.94% 4.94% 4.93% 4.92% 4.94% 4.95% 1715 4.95% 4.95% 4.95% 4.94% 4.95% 4.96% (Closing May 8) 1715 4.99% 4.99% 4.99% 4.98% 4.99% 5.01% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.6200/64.6300 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com