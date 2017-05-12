Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.75/04.00 00.50/01.00 02.25/03.00 03.89% 02.83% 04.24% (May 9) 1000 01.50/04.50 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 13.00/14.50 40.00/42.00 67.50/69.50 95.00/97.00 1100 13.25/14.75 40.00/42.00 67.50/69.50 95.00/97.00 1200 13.25/14.75 40.00/42.00 67.50/69.50 95.00/97.00 1300 13.25/14.75 40.00/42.00 67.25/69.25 94.75/96.75 1400 13.25/14.75 40.00/42.00 67.50/69.50 95.00/97.00 1500 13.25/14.75 40.00/42.00 67.50/69.50 95.00/97.00 1600 13.25/14.75 40.00/42.00 67.25/69.25 94.75/96.75 1715 13.25/14.75 40.00/42.00 67.50/69.50 95.00/97.00 (Closing May 9) 1715 15.75/17.25 42.75/44.75 70.25/72.25 97.75/99.75 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 120.00/122.00 147.50/149.50 173.50/175.50 198.75/200.75 1100 120.00/122.00 147.50/149.50 173.50/175.50 198.75/200.75 1200 120.00/122.00 147.50/149.50 173.50/175.50 198.75/200.75 1300 119.75/121.75 147.25/149.25 173.00/175.00 198.00/200.00 1400 120.00/122.00 147.50/149.50 173.50/175.50 198.50/200.50 1500 120.00/122.00 147.50/149.50 173.50/175.50 198.50/200.50 1600 120.00/122.00 147.50/149.50 173.25/175.25 198.25/200.25 1715 120.00/122.00 147.50/149.50 173.25/175.25 198.25/200.25 (Closing May 9) 1715 122.75/124.75 150.25/152.25 176.25/178.25 201.50/203.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 228.00/230.00 252.00/254.00 276.00/278.00 304.50/306.50 1100 228.00/230.00 252.00/254.00 276.00/278.00 304.50/306.50 1200 227.75/229.75 251.75/253.75 276.00/278.00 304.50/306.50 1300 227.00/229.00 251.00/253.00 275.00/277.00 303.50/305.50 1400 227.50/229.50 251.50/253.50 275.50/277.50 304.00/306.00 1500 227.50/229.50 251.50/253.50 275.50/277.50 304.00/306.00 1600 227.00/229.00 251.00/253.00 275.00/277.00 303.50/305.50 1715 227.00/229.00 251.00/253.00 275.00/277.00 303.50/305.50 (Closing May 9) 1715 230.50/232.50 254.50/256.50 278.50/280.50 307.00/309.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.99% 5.03% 5.03% 5.01% 4.98% 4.96% 1100 5.02% 5.03% 5.03% 5.01% 4.98% 4.96% 1200 5.02% 5.04% 5.03% 5.01% 4.98% 4.97% 1300 5.03% 5.03% 5.02% 5.01% 4.98% 4.96% 1400 5.03% 5.05% 5.04% 5.02% 4.99% 4.98% 1500 5.03% 5.04% 5.04% 5.02% 4.99% 4.97% 1600 5.03% 5.03% 5.03% 5.02% 4.99% 4.97% 1715 5.03% 5.05% 5.04% 5.02% 4.99% 4.97% (Closing May 9) 1715 4.99% 5.04% 5.03% 5.01% 4.98% 4.96% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.96% 4.96% 4.96% 4.95% 4.97% 4.97% 1100 4.96% 4.96% 4.95% 4.94% 4.96% 4.97% 1200 4.96% 4.96% 4.95% 4.95% 4.97% 4.97% 1300 4.95% 4.95% 4.95% 4.94% 4.96% 4.97% 1400 4.97% 4.96% 4.96% 4.95% 4.97% 4.98% 1500 4.96% 4.96% 4.96% 4.95% 4.97% 4.97% 1600 4.96% 4.95% 4.95% 4.94% 4.96% 4.97% 1715 4.96% 4.95% 4.95% 4.94% 4.96% 4.97% (Closing May 9) 1715 4.95% 4.95% 4.95% 4.94% 4.95% 4.96% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.3750/64.3850 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com