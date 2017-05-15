Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/05.00 01.50/03.50 00.50/01.50 02.84% 02.84% 02.84% (May 11) 1000 02.75/04.00 00.50/01.00 02.25/03.00 03.89% 02.83% 04.24% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 12.25/13.75 39.00/41.00 66.25/68.25 93.50/95.50 1100 12.25/13.75 39.00/41.00 66.50/68.50 94.00/96.00 1200 12.25/13.75 39.00/41.00 66.50/68.50 94.00/96.00 1300 12.25/13.75 39.00/41.00 66.50/68.50 94.00/96.00 1400 12.25/13.75 39.00/41.00 66.50/68.50 94.00/96.00 1500 12.25/13.75 39.00/41.00 66.25/68.25 93.75/95.75 1600 12.25/13.75 39.00/41.00 66.00/68.00 93.00/95.00 1715 12.25/13.75 39.00/41.00 66.25/68.25 93.25/95.25 (Closing May 11) 1715 13.25/14.75 40.00/42.00 67.50/69.50 95.00/97.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 118.50/120.50 146.00/148.00 171.75/173.75 196.75/198.75 1100 119.00/121.00 146.50/148.50 172.25/174.25 197.25/199.25 1200 118.75/120.75 146.25/148.25 172.00/174.00 196.75/198.75 1300 118.75/120.75 146.25/148.25 172.00/174.00 196.75/198.75 1400 118.75/120.75 146.25/148.25 172.00/174.00 196.75/198.75 1500 118.75/120.70 146.25/148.20 172.00/174.00 196.75/198.70 1600 117.50/119.50 144.50/146.50 170.00/172.00 194.75/196.70 1715 117.75/119.75 145.00/147.00 170.50/172.50 195.25/197.25 (Closing May 11) 1715 120.00/122.00 147.50/149.50 173.25/175.25 198.25/200.25 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 225.50/227.50 249.50/251.50 273.50/275.50 302.00/304.00 1100 226.00/228.00 250.00/252.00 274.00/276.00 302.50/304.50 1200 225.50/227.50 249.50/251.50 273.50/275.50 302.00/304.00 1300 225.50/227.50 249.50/251.50 273.50/275.50 302.00/304.00 1400 225.50/227.50 249.50/251.50 273.50/275.50 302.00/304.00 1500 225.50/227.50 249.50/251.50 273.50/275.50 302.00/304.00 1600 223.00/225.00 246.75/248.70 270.75/272.70 299.00/301.00 1715 223.50/225.50 247.50/249.50 271.50/273.50 299.50/301.50 (Closing May 11) 1715 227.00/229.00 251.00/253.00 275.00/277.00 303.50/305.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.02% 5.03% 5.02% 5.00% 4.98% 4.96% 1100 5.01% 5.04% 5.04% 5.02% 4.99% 4.97% 1200 5.02% 5.04% 5.04% 5.01% 4.98% 4.97% 1300 5.01% 5.04% 5.04% 5.01% 4.98% 4.96% 1400 5.02% 5.04% 5.04% 5.01% 4.99% 4.97% 1500 5.02% 5.03% 5.02% 5.00% 4.98% 4.96% 1600 5.01% 5.01% 4.99% 4.96% 4.92% 4.90% 1715 5.02% 5.03% 5.01% 4.97% 4.94% 4.92% (Closing May 11) 1715 5.03% 5.05% 5.04% 5.02% 4.99% 4.97% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.95% 4.94% 4.94% 4.93% 4.96% 4.96% 1100 4.96% 4.95% 4.95% 4.94% 4.96% 4.97% 1200 4.95% 4.94% 4.94% 4.93% 4.96% 4.96% 1300 4.95% 4.94% 4.94% 4.93% 4.95% 4.96% 1400 4.95% 4.95% 4.94% 4.93% 4.96% 4.96% 1500 4.95% 4.94% 4.94% 4.93% 4.96% 4.96% 1600 4.89% 4.89% 4.88% 4.88% 4.90% 4.91% 1715 4.91% 4.90% 4.90% 4.90% 4.92% 4.93% (Closing May 11) 1715 4.96% 4.95% 4.95% 4.94% 4.96% 4.97% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.2975/64.3075 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com