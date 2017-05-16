Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 00.50/02.50 00.25/01.25 00.25/01.25 01.42% 01.42% 01.42% (May 12) 1000 02.00/05.00 01.50/03.50 00.50/01.50 02.84% 02.84% 02.84% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 11.00/12.50 37.50/39.50 64.75/66.75 92.00/94.00 1100 11.25/12.75 37.75/39.75 65.00/67.00 92.00/94.00 1200 11.25/12.75 38.00/40.00 65.25/67.25 92.25/94.25 1300 11.25/12.75 37.75/39.75 65.00/67.00 92.25/94.25 1400 11.25/12.75 38.00/40.00 65.25/67.25 92.25/94.25 1500 11.25/12.75 38.00/40.00 65.25/67.25 92.50/94.50 1600 11.50/12.50 38.25/40.25 65.75/67.75 93.00/95.00 1715 11.50/12.50 38.25/40.25 65.75/67.75 93.00/95.00 (Closing May 12) 1715 12.25/13.75 39.00/41.00 66.25/68.25 93.25/95.25 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 116.50/118.50 143.50/145.50 169.00/171.00 193.50/195.50 1100 116.50/118.50 143.50/145.50 168.75/170.75 193.25/195.25 1200 116.50/118.50 143.50/145.50 169.00/171.00 193.50/195.50 1300 117.00/119.00 144.00/146.00 169.25/171.25 193.75/195.75 1400 117.25/119.25 144.25/146.25 169.75/171.75 194.25/196.25 1500 117.25/119.25 144.25/146.25 169.50/171.50 194.00/196.00 1600 117.75/119.75 145.00/147.00 170.25/172.20 194.75/196.70 1715 117.75/119.75 145.00/147.00 170.50/172.50 195.25/197.25 (Closing May 12) 1715 117.75/119.75 145.00/147.00 170.50/172.50 195.25/197.25 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 221.75/223.70 245.50/247.50 269.50/271.50 297.50/299.50 1100 221.25/223.25 245.00/247.00 269.00/271.00 297.00/299.00 1200 221.50/223.50 245.25/247.25 269.00/271.00 297.00/299.00 1300 221.75/223.75 245.50/247.50 269.50/271.50 297.50/299.50 1400 222.25/224.25 246.00/248.00 269.75/271.75 297.50/299.50 1500 222.00/224.00 245.75/247.75 269.50/271.50 297.50/299.50 1600 222.75/224.70 246.50/248.50 270.50/272.50 298.50/300.50 1715 223.25/225.25 247.00/249.00 271.00/273.00 299.00/301.00 (Closing May 12) 1715 223.50/225.50 247.50/249.50 271.50/273.50 299.50/301.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.95% 4.99% 5.00% 4.97% 4.94% 4.92% 1100 4.99% 5.01% 5.00% 4.97% 4.94% 4.91% 1200 5.02% 5.03% 5.01% 4.97% 4.94% 4.92% 1300 4.99% 5.01% 5.01% 4.99% 4.96% 4.93% 1400 5.02% 5.03% 5.01% 4.99% 4.96% 4.94% 1500 5.02% 5.03% 5.02% 5.00% 4.97% 4.94% 1600 5.05% 5.07% 5.05% 5.02% 4.99% 4.96% 1715 5.05% 5.07% 5.06% 5.03% 4.99% 4.97% (Closing May 12) 1715 5.02% 5.03% 5.01% 4.97% 4.94% 4.92% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.91% 4.90% 4.89% 4.89% 4.92% 4.92% 1100 4.90% 4.89% 4.88% 4.88% 4.90% 4.91% 1200 4.90% 4.89% 4.89% 4.88% 4.91% 4.91% 1300 4.91% 4.90% 4.89% 4.89% 4.91% 4.92% 1400 4.92% 4.91% 4.90% 4.89% 4.91% 4.92% 1500 4.92% 4.91% 4.90% 4.89% 4.91% 4.92% 1600 4.94% 4.92% 4.91% 4.91% 4.93% 4.94% 1715 4.95% 4.94% 4.93% 4.92% 4.94% 4.95% (Closing May 12) 1715 4.91% 4.90% 4.90% 4.90% 4.92% 4.93% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.0550/64.0650 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com