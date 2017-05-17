Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.85% 02.85% 02.85% (May 15) 1000 00.50/02.50 00.25/01.25 00.25/01.25 01.42% 01.42% 01.42% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 10.75/11.75 37.50/39.50 64.75/66.75 92.00/94.00 1100 10.75/11.75 37.00/39.00 64.50/66.50 92.00/94.00 1200 10.75/11.75 37.00/39.00 64.50/66.50 92.00/94.00 1300 10.75/11.75 37.00/39.00 64.50/66.50 92.00/94.00 1400 10.75/11.75 37.00/39.00 64.50/66.50 91.75/93.75 1500 10.75/11.75 37.00/39.00 64.50/66.50 91.75/93.75 1600 10.75/12.25 37.50/39.50 65.00/67.00 92.25/94.25 1715 10.75/11.75 37.50/39.50 65.00/67.00 92.50/94.50 (Closing May 15) 1715 11.50/12.50 38.25/40.25 65.75/67.75 93.00/95.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 116.75/118.75 144.00/146.00 169.50/171.50 194.00/196.00 1100 116.75/118.75 144.00/146.00 169.25/171.25 193.75/195.75 1200 116.75/118.75 144.00/146.00 169.25/171.25 193.75/195.75 1300 116.75/118.75 144.00/146.00 169.50/171.50 194.00/196.00 1400 116.50/118.50 143.75/145.75 169.00/171.00 193.50/195.50 1500 116.50/118.50 143.75/145.75 169.00/171.00 193.50/195.50 1600 117.25/119.25 144.75/146.75 170.25/172.25 195.00/197.00 1715 117.50/119.50 145.00/147.00 170.75/172.75 195.75/197.75 (Closing May 15) 1715 117.75/119.75 145.00/147.00 170.50/172.50 195.25/197.25 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 222.00/224.00 246.00/248.00 270.00/272.00 298.00/300.00 1100 221.75/223.75 245.50/247.50 269.50/271.50 297.50/299.50 1200 221.75/223.75 245.50/247.50 269.50/271.50 297.50/299.50 1300 222.00/224.00 245.75/247.75 269.50/271.50 297.50/299.50 1400 221.50/223.50 245.25/247.25 269.00/271.00 297.00/299.00 1500 221.50/223.50 245.25/247.25 269.00/271.00 297.00/299.00 1600 223.25/225.25 247.25/249.25 271.25/273.25 299.50/301.50 1715 224.25/226.25 248.25/250.25 272.50/274.50 301.00/303.00 (Closing May 15) 1715 223.25/225.25 247.00/249.00 271.00/273.00 299.00/301.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.07% 5.07% 5.05% 5.01% 4.98% 4.96% 1100 5.01% 5.04% 5.04% 5.01% 4.98% 4.95% 1200 5.02% 5.04% 5.04% 5.02% 4.99% 4.96% 1300 5.02% 5.04% 5.05% 5.02% 4.99% 4.96% 1400 5.02% 5.04% 5.04% 5.01% 4.98% 4.95% 1500 5.02% 5.04% 5.03% 5.01% 4.98% 4.95% 1600 5.09% 5.08% 5.06% 5.04% 5.01% 4.98% 1715 5.07% 5.09% 5.07% 5.05% 5.02% 5.00% (Closing May 15) 1715 5.05% 5.07% 5.06% 5.03% 4.99% 4.97% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.94% 4.92% 4.92% 4.91% 4.94% 4.94% 1100 4.93% 4.92% 4.91% 4.90% 4.93% 4.93% 1200 4.94% 4.92% 4.91% 4.91% 4.93% 4.94% 1300 4.94% 4.93% 4.92% 4.91% 4.93% 4.94% 1400 4.93% 4.92% 4.91% 4.90% 4.93% 4.93% 1500 4.93% 4.92% 4.91% 4.90% 4.92% 4.93% 1600 4.97% 4.95% 4.94% 4.94% 4.96% 4.97% 1715 4.98% 4.98% 4.97% 4.96% 4.99% 4.99% (Closing May 15) 1715 4.95% 4.94% 4.93% 4.92% 4.94% 4.95% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.0800/64.0900 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com