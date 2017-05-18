Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.85% 02.85% 02.85% (May 16) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.85% 02.85% 02.85% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 09.75/10.75 36.50/38.50 64.00/66.00 91.75/93.75 1100 09.75/10.75 36.50/38.50 64.00/66.00 91.75/93.75 1200 09.75/10.75 36.50/38.50 64.00/66.00 91.75/93.75 1300 09.75/10.75 36.50/38.50 64.25/66.25 91.75/93.75 1400 09.75/10.75 36.50/38.50 64.25/66.25 91.75/93.75 1500 09.75/10.75 36.50/38.50 64.00/66.00 91.50/93.50 1600 09.75/11.25 36.50/38.50 64.00/66.00 91.50/93.50 1715 09.75/10.75 36.50/38.50 64.00/66.00 91.50/93.50 (Closing May 16) 1715 10.75/11.75 37.50/39.50 65.00/67.00 92.50/94.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 116.75/118.75 144.50/146.50 170.25/172.25 195.25/197.25 1100 116.75/118.75 144.50/146.50 170.50/172.50 195.50/197.50 1200 116.75/118.70 144.75/146.70 170.50/172.50 195.50/197.50 1300 116.75/118.75 144.75/146.75 170.50/172.50 195.50/197.50 1400 117.00/119.00 144.75/146.75 170.50/172.50 195.50/197.50 1500 116.75/118.75 144.50/146.50 170.25/172.25 195.25/197.25 1600 116.75/118.75 144.75/146.75 170.75/172.75 195.75/197.75 1715 116.75/118.75 144.25/146.25 170.00/172.00 195.00/197.00 (Closing May 16) 1715 117.50/119.50 145.00/147.00 170.75/172.75 195.75/197.75 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 223.75/225.75 247.75/249.75 272.00/274.00 300.50/302.50 1100 224.00/226.00 248.25/250.25 272.50/274.50 301.00/303.00 1200 224.00/226.00 248.25/250.20 272.50/274.50 301.00/303.00 1300 224.00/226.00 248.25/250.25 272.50/274.50 301.00/303.00 1400 224.00/226.00 248.25/250.25 272.50/274.50 301.00/303.00 1500 223.75/225.75 248.00/250.00 272.25/274.25 300.50/302.50 1600 224.25/226.25 248.25/250.25 272.25/274.25 300.50/302.50 1715 223.50/225.50 247.50/249.50 271.75/273.75 300.00/302.00 (Closing May 16) 1715 224.25/226.25 248.25/250.25 272.50/274.50 301.00/303.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.06% 5.08% 5.08% 5.06% 5.03% 5.01% 1100 5.06% 5.08% 5.08% 5.06% 5.03% 5.02% 1200 5.06% 5.08% 5.08% 5.06% 5.04% 5.02% 1300 5.06% 5.09% 5.08% 5.05% 5.04% 5.02% 1400 5.06% 5.09% 5.08% 5.06% 5.04% 5.02% 1500 5.05% 5.07% 5.07% 5.05% 5.03% 5.01% 1600 5.07% 5.07% 5.07% 5.05% 5.03% 5.02% 1715 5.05% 5.07% 5.06% 5.04% 5.01% 4.99% (Closing May 16) 1715 5.07% 5.09% 5.07% 5.05% 5.02% 5.00% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.00% 4.99% 4.98% 4.97% 5.00% 5.00% 1100 5.00% 4.99% 4.99% 4.98% 5.01% 5.00% 1200 5.01% 4.99% 4.99% 4.98% 5.01% 5.01% 1300 5.00% 4.99% 4.98% 4.98% 5.01% 5.00% 1400 5.00% 4.99% 4.98% 4.98% 5.01% 5.00% 1500 4.99% 4.98% 4.98% 4.97% 5.00% 4.99% 1600 5.01% 4.99% 4.98% 4.97% 5.00% 4.99% 1715 4.98% 4.97% 4.96% 4.96% 4.98% 4.98% (Closing May 16) 1715 4.98% 4.98% 4.97% 4.96% 4.99% 4.99% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.1500/64.1600 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com