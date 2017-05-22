Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/05.00 01.50/03.50 00.50/01.50 02.82% 02.82% 02.82% (May 18) 1000 02.00/05.00 00.50/01.50 01.50/03.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 06.50/07.50 32.75/34.75 60.25/62.25 87.50/89.50 1100 06.25/07.25 32.50/34.50 59.50/61.50 86.50/88.50 1200 06.50/07.50 32.50/34.50 59.75/61.75 87.00/89.00 1300 06.25/07.25 32.50/34.50 59.75/61.75 86.75/88.75 1400 06.25/07.25 32.50/34.50 59.50/61.50 86.50/88.50 1500 06.25/07.25 32.50/34.50 59.75/61.75 86.75/88.75 1600 06.25/07.25 32.50/34.50 59.75/61.75 87.00/89.00 1715 06.25/07.25 32.50/34.50 59.50/61.50 86.50/88.50 (Closing May 18) 1715 07.50/08.50 33.75/35.75 61.25/63.25 88.50/90.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 112.25/114.25 139.25/141.25 164.50/166.50 188.75/190.75 1100 111.25/113.25 138.25/140.25 163.50/165.50 187.75/189.75 1200 111.75/113.75 138.75/140.75 164.00/166.00 188.25/190.25 1300 111.25/113.25 138.25/140.25 163.00/165.00 187.00/189.00 1400 111.00/113.00 138.00/140.00 162.75/164.75 186.50/188.50 1500 111.50/113.50 138.50/140.50 163.50/165.50 187.75/189.75 1600 111.75/113.75 138.75/140.75 163.50/165.50 187.50/189.50 1715 111.25/113.25 138.25/140.25 163.00/165.00 187.00/189.00 (Closing May 18) 1715 113.25/115.25 140.25/142.25 165.50/167.50 190.00/192.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 216.75/218.75 240.50/242.50 264.50/266.50 292.00/294.00 1100 215.50/217.50 239.25/241.25 263.00/265.00 290.50/292.50 1200 216.00/218.00 239.75/241.75 263.50/265.50 291.00/293.00 1300 214.50/216.50 238.25/240.25 262.00/264.00 289.50/291.50 1400 214.00/216.00 237.50/239.50 261.25/263.25 288.50/290.50 1500 215.50/217.50 239.25/241.25 263.00/265.00 290.50/292.50 1600 215.25/217.25 238.75/240.75 262.50/264.50 290.00/292.00 1715 214.75/216.75 238.25/240.25 262.00/264.00 289.50/291.50 (Closing May 18) 1715 218.00/220.00 242.00/244.00 266.00/268.00 293.50/295.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.00% 5.00% 4.99% 4.95% 4.91% 4.88% 1100 4.95% 4.94% 4.93% 4.90% 4.88% 4.85% 1200 4.96% 4.95% 4.95% 4.92% 4.89% 4.86% 1300 4.94% 4.95% 4.94% 4.90% 4.87% 4.83% 1400 4.95% 4.94% 4.92% 4.89% 4.86% 4.83% 1500 4.96% 4.96% 4.95% 4.92% 4.89% 4.86% 1600 4.96% 4.97% 4.97% 4.94% 4.91% 4.87% 1715 4.96% 4.95% 4.94% 4.92% 4.89% 4.85% (Closing May 18) 1715 5.01% 5.01% 4.99% 4.95% 4.92% 4.89% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.86% 4.85% 4.84% 4.84% 4.86% 4.86% 1100 4.83% 4.82% 4.81% 4.81% 4.84% 4.84% 1200 4.84% 4.83% 4.82% 4.82% 4.84% 4.84% 1300 4.81% 4.79% 4.79% 4.79% 4.81% 4.82% 1400 4.80% 4.78% 4.78% 4.77% 4.80% 4.80% 1500 4.84% 4.83% 4.82% 4.82% 4.84% 4.84% 1600 4.84% 4.83% 4.82% 4.81% 4.84% 4.84% 1715 4.83% 4.82% 4.81% 4.81% 4.83% 4.84% (Closing May 18) 1715 4.87% 4.86% 4.85% 4.85% 4.87% 4.87% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.6400/64.6500 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com