Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.50/02.00 00.75/01.00 00.75/01.00 04.25% 04.25% 04.25% (May 19) 1000 02.00/05.00 01.50/03.50 00.50/01.50 02.82% 02.82% 02.82% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 05.25/06.25 31.25/33.25 58.00/60.00 85.00/87.00 1100 05.25/06.25 31.25/33.25 57.75/59.75 84.50/86.50 1200 05.25/06.25 31.25/33.25 57.75/59.75 84.50/86.50 1300 05.25/06.25 31.00/33.00 57.50/59.50 84.00/86.00 1400 05.25/06.25 31.00/33.00 57.50/59.50 84.00/86.00 1500 05.25/06.25 31.00/33.00 57.50/59.50 84.00/86.00 1600 05.25/06.25 31.25/33.25 57.75/59.75 84.25/86.25 1715 05.25/06.25 31.00/33.00 57.25/59.25 83.75/85.75 (Closing May 19) 1715 06.25/07.25 32.50/34.50 59.50/61.50 86.50/88.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 109.00/111.00 135.55/137.50 160.00/162.00 184.00/186.00 1100 108.50/110.50 135.00/137.00 159.50/161.50 183.50/185.50 1200 108.50/110.50 135.00/137.00 159.50/161.50 183.50/185.50 1300 108.00/110.00 134.50/136.50 159.00/161.00 183.00/185.00 1400 108.00/110.00 134.50/136.50 159.00/161.00 183.00/185.00 1500 108.00/110.00 134.50/136.50 159.00/161.00 183.00/185.00 1600 108.25/110.25 134.75/136.75 159.25/161.25 183.25/185.25 1715 107.75/109.75 133.75/135.75 158.25/160.25 182.00/184.00 (Closing May 19) 1715 111.25/113.25 138.25/140.25 163.00/165.00 187.00/189.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 211.50/213.50 235.00/237.00 258.50/260.50 286.00/288.00 1100 211.00/213.00 234.50/236.50 258.00/260.00 285.50/287.50 1200 211.00/213.00 234.50/236.50 258.00/260.00 285.50/287.50 1300 210.50/212.50 234.00/236.00 257.50/259.50 285.00/287.00 1400 210.50/212.50 234.00/236.00 257.50/259.50 284.50/286.50 1500 210.50/212.50 234.00/236.00 257.50/259.50 284.50/286.50 1600 210.75/212.75 234.25/236.25 257.75/259.75 285.00/287.00 1715 209.00/211.00 232.25/234.25 255.50/257.50 282.50/284.50 (Closing May 19) 1715 214.75/216.75 238.25/240.25 262.00/264.00 289.50/291.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.93% 4.91% 4.92% 4.87% 4.84% 4.80% 1100 4.92% 4.89% 4.88% 4.84% 4.81% 4.78% 1200 4.92% 4.89% 4.88% 4.84% 4.81% 4.78% 1300 4.89% 4.87% 4.86% 4.82% 4.79% 4.77% 1400 4.88% 4.87% 4.85% 4.82% 4.79% 4.76% 1500 4.88% 4.86% 4.85% 4.82% 4.79% 4.76% 1600 4.92% 4.89% 4.87% 4.83% 4.80% 4.78% 1715 4.89% 4.85% 4.84% 4.81% 4.77% 4.74% (Closing May 19) 1715 4.96% 4.95% 4.94% 4.92% 4.89% 4.85% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.78% 4.77% 4.77% 4.77% 4.80% 4.80% 1100 4.76% 4.76% 4.76% 4.75% 4.79% 4.79% 1200 4.76% 4.75% 4.75% 4.75% 4.79% 4.78% 1300 4.75% 4.75% 4.75% 4.75% 4.78% 4.78% 1400 4.75% 4.74% 4.74% 4.74% 4.77% 4.77% 1500 4.75% 4.74% 4.74% 4.74% 4.77% 4.77% 1600 4.76% 4.75% 4.75% 4.75% 4.78% 4.78% 1715 4.73% 4.71% 4.71% 4.71% 4.74% 4.74% (Closing May 19) 1715 4.83% 4.82% 4.81% 4.81% 4.83% 4.84% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.5450/64.5550 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com