Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.81% 02.81% 02.81% (May 23) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.82% 02.82% 02.82% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 03.50/04.50 29.25/31.25 55.25/57.25 81.50/83.50 1100 03.50/04.50 29.25/31.25 55.25/57.25 81.50/83.50 1200 03.50/04.50 29.25/31.25 55.25/57.25 81.50/83.50 1300 03.50/04.50 29.25/31.25 55.25/57.25 81.50/83.50 1400 03.50/04.50 29.25/31.25 55.25/57.25 81.50/83.50 1500 03.50/04.50 29.25/31.25 55.25/57.25 81.50/83.50 1600 03.50/04.50 29.25/31.25 55.25/57.25 81.50/83.50 1715 03.50/04.50 29.25/31.25 55.25/57.25 81.50/83.50 (Closing May 23) 1715 04.25/05.25 30.00/32.00 56.00/58.00 82.25/84.25 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 105.50/107.50 131.50/133.50 156.00/158.00 179.75/181.75 1100 105.25/107.25 131.25/133.25 155.75/157.75 179.50/181.50 1200 105.25/107.25 131.25/133.25 155.75/157.75 179.50/181.50 1300 105.25/107.25 131.25/133.25 155.50/157.50 179.00/181.00 1400 105.25/107.25 131.00/133.00 155.25/157.25 178.75/180.75 1500 105.00/107.00 130.75/132.75 155.25/157.25 179.00/181.00 1600 105.00/107.00 131.00/133.00 155.25/157.25 178.75/180.75 1715 105.00/107.00 130.75/132.75 155.00/157.00 178.50/180.50 (Closing May 23) 1715 106.25/108.25 132.25/134.25 156.75/158.75 180.50/182.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 206.75/208.75 230.00/232.00 253.25/255.25 280.50/282.50 1100 206.50/208.50 229.50/231.50 252.50/254.50 279.50/281.50 1200 206.50/208.50 229.50/231.50 252.50/254.50 279.50/281.50 1300 206.00/208.00 229.00/231.00 252.00/254.00 279.00/281.00 1400 205.75/207.75 228.50/230.50 251.50/253.50 278.50/280.50 1500 206.00/208.00 228.75/230.75 251.50/253.50 278.50/280.50 1600 205.75/207.75 228.50/230.50 251.50/253.50 278.50/280.50 1715 205.50/207.50 228.50/230.50 251.50/253.50 278.50/280.50 (Closing May 23) 1715 207.50/209.50 230.75/232.75 254.00/256.00 281.00/283.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.86% 4.80% 4.79% 4.76% 4.72% 4.70% 1100 4.85% 4.80% 4.78% 4.74% 4.71% 4.69% 1200 4.86% 4.81% 4.79% 4.75% 4.72% 4.70% 1300 4.86% 4.80% 4.79% 4.75% 4.71% 4.69% 1400 4.87% 4.81% 4.79% 4.76% 4.71% 4.69% 1500 4.86% 4.80% 4.79% 4.74% 4.70% 4.68% 1600 4.86% 4.80% 4.79% 4.74% 4.71% 4.68% 1715 4.87% 4.81% 4.80% 4.75% 4.71% 4.68% (Closing May 23) 1715 4.84% 4.79% 4.78% 4.75% 4.72% 4.70% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.69% 4.68% 4.67% 4.67% 4.71% 4.71% 1100 4.68% 4.67% 4.66% 4.66% 4.69% 4.69% 1200 4.68% 4.67% 4.67% 4.66% 4.70% 4.70% 1300 4.67% 4.66% 4.65% 4.65% 4.69% 4.69% 1400 4.67% 4.66% 4.65% 4.65% 4.69% 4.69% 1500 4.67% 4.66% 4.65% 4.64% 4.68% 4.68% 1600 4.66% 4.66% 4.65% 4.65% 4.68% 4.68% 1715 4.67% 4.66% 4.65% 4.65% 4.69% 4.69% (Closing May 23) 1715 4.68% 4.67% 4.67% 4.67% 4.70% 4.70% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.7300/64.7400 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com