Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 03.00/06.00 00.50/01.50 02.50/04.50 03.39% 02.83% 03.53% (May 24) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.81% 02.81% 02.81% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 00.25/01.25 25.75/27.75 51.75/53.75 78.00/80.00 1100 00.25/01.25 25.50/27.50 51.50/53.50 77.50/79.50 1200 00.25/01.25 25.50/27.50 51.25/53.25 77.25/79.25 1300 00.25/01.25 25.25/27.25 51.00/53.00 77.00/79.00 1400 00.25/01.25 25.25/27.25 51.00/53.00 77.00/79.00 1500 00.25/01.25 25.00/27.00 51.00/53.00 77.00/79.00 1600 00.25/01.25 25.25/27.25 51.00/53.00 76.75/78.75 1715 00.25/01.25 25.25/27.25 51.25/53.25 77.50/79.50 (Closing May 24) 1715 03.50/04.50 29.25/31.25 55.25/57.25 81.50/83.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 101.50/103.50 127.25/129.20 151.50/153.50 175.00/177.00 1100 101.00/103.00 126.50/128.50 150.50/152.50 174.00/176.00 1200 100.75/102.75 126.50/128.50 150.75/152.75 174.00/176.00 1300 100.50/102.50 126.00/128.00 150.00/152.00 173.25/175.25 1400 100.50/102.50 126.00/128.00 150.00/152.00 173.25/175.20 1500 100.50/102.50 126.00/128.00 150.00/152.00 173.25/175.20 1600 100.50/102.50 126.50/128.50 150.75/152.75 174.00/176.00 1715 101.00/103.00 126.50/128.50 150.50/152.50 173.50/175.50 (Closing May 24) 1715 105.00/107.00 130.75/132.75 155.00/157.00 178.50/180.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 202.00/204.00 224.75/226.70 247.50/249.50 274.50/276.50 1100 201.00/203.00 223.75/225.75 246.50/248.50 273.50/275.50 1200 200.75/202.75 223.50/225.50 246.25/248.25 273.00/275.00 1300 200.25/202.25 223.00/225.00 245.75/247.75 272.50/274.50 1400 200.00/202.00 222.50/224.50 245.25/247.20 272.00/274.00 1500 200.00/202.00 222.50/224.50 245.25/247.20 272.00/274.00 1600 200.75/202.75 223.25/225.25 245.75/247.75 272.50/274.50 1715 200.50/202.50 223.00/225.00 245.50/247.50 272.50/274.50 (Closing May 24) 1715 205.50/207.50 228.50/230.50 251.50/253.50 278.50/280.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.88% 4.81% 4.80% 4.75% 4.71% 4.69% 1100 4.83% 4.79% 4.77% 4.73% 4.68% 4.66% 1200 4.84% 4.77% 4.76% 4.72% 4.69% 4.67% 1300 4.79% 4.74% 4.74% 4.71% 4.66% 4.64% 1400 4.79% 4.74% 4.74% 4.71% 4.67% 4.64% 1500 4.74% 4.74% 4.74% 4.70% 4.66% 4.64% 1600 4.78% 4.74% 4.72% 4.70% 4.68% 4.66% 1715 4.78% 4.76% 4.77% 4.72% 4.68% 4.65% (Closing May 24) 1715 4.87% 4.81% 4.80% 4.75% 4.71% 4.68% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.67% 4.67% 4.66% 4.65% 4.69% 4.69% 1100 4.65% 4.64% 4.64% 4.63% 4.68% 4.67% 1200 4.65% 4.64% 4.64% 4.63% 4.67% 4.67% 1300 4.63% 4.63% 4.62% 4.62% 4.66% 4.66% 1400 4.63% 4.62% 4.61% 4.61% 4.65% 4.65% 1500 4.62% 4.62% 4.61% 4.61% 4.65% 4.65% 1600 4.64% 4.63% 4.62% 4.62% 4.65% 4.65% 1715 4.63% 4.63% 4.62% 4.61% 4.65% 4.65% (Closing May 24) 1715 4.67% 4.66% 4.65% 4.65% 4.69% 4.69% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.6100/64.6200 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com