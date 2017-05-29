Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/04.00 02.00/04.00 N/A 02.82% 02.82% N/A (May 25) 1000 03.00/06.00 00.50/01.50 02.50/04.50 03.39% 02.83% 03.53% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 00.25/01.25 25.25/27.25 51.00/53.00 77.00/79.00 1100 00.25/01.25 25.25/27.25 51.25/53.25 77.25/79.25 1200 00.25/01.25 25.25/27.25 51.50/53.50 77.75/79.75 1300 00.25/01.25 25.25/27.25 51.25/53.25 77.25/79.25 1400 00.25/01.25 25.25/27.25 51.50/53.50 78.00/80.00 1500 00.25/01.25 25.25/27.25 51.50/53.50 77.75/79.75 1600 00.25/01.25 25.25/27.25 51.25/53.25 77.50/79.50 1715 00.25/01.25 25.25/27.25 51.25/53.25 77.25/79.25 (Closing May 25) 1715 00.25/01.25 25.25/27.25 51.25/53.25 77.50/79.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 100.50/102.50 126.00/128.00 150.00/152.00 173.00/175.00 1100 100.75/102.75 126.25/128.25 150.00/152.00 173.00/175.00 1200 101.25/103.25 126.75/128.75 150.75/152.75 173.75/175.75 1300 101.50/103.50 127.50/129.50 151.75/153.75 175.00/177.00 1400 102.00/104.00 128.00/130.00 152.50/154.50 176.00/178.00 1500 101.50/103.50 127.25/129.25 151.25/153.25 174.50/176.50 1600 101.25/103.25 127.00/129.00 151.00/153.00 174.50/176.50 1715 101.00/103.00 126.75/128.75 151.00/153.00 174.50/176.50 (Closing May 25) 1715 101.00/103.00 126.50/128.50 150.50/152.50 173.50/175.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 199.75/201.75 222.25/224.25 244.75/246.75 271.50/273.50 1100 199.75/201.75 222.25/224.25 244.75/246.75 271.50/273.50 1200 200.50/202.50 223.00/225.00 245.75/247.75 272.50/274.50 1300 202.00/204.00 224.50/226.50 247.00/249.00 274.00/276.00 1400 203.00/205.00 225.75/227.75 248.50/250.50 275.50/277.50 1500 201.50/203.50 224.25/226.25 247.00/249.00 274.00/276.00 1600 201.50/203.50 224.25/226.25 247.00/249.00 274.00/276.00 1715 201.25/203.25 224.00/226.00 246.75/248.75 273.50/275.50 (Closing May 25) 1715 200.50/202.50 223.00/225.00 245.50/247.50 272.50/274.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.78% 4.74% 4.74% 4.70% 4.66% 4.64% 1100 4.78% 4.76% 4.75% 4.71% 4.67% 4.64% 1200 4.79% 4.79% 4.79% 4.74% 4.69% 4.66% 1300 4.79% 4.77% 4.76% 4.75% 4.72% 4.69% 1400 4.79% 4.79% 4.80% 4.78% 4.74% 4.72% 1500 4.79% 4.79% 4.79% 4.75% 4.71% 4.68% 1600 4.79% 4.77% 4.78% 4.75% 4.71% 4.68% 1715 4.80% 4.77% 4.77% 4.74% 4.70% 4.68% (Closing May 25) 1715 4.78% 4.76% 4.77% 4.72% 4.68% 4.65% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.62% 4.61% 4.60% 4.60% 4.64% 4.64% 1100 4.62% 4.61% 4.60% 4.60% 4.64% 4.64% 1200 4.64% 4.63% 4.62% 4.62% 4.66% 4.66% 1300 4.67% 4.67% 4.65% 4.64% 4.68% 4.68% 1400 4.70% 4.69% 4.68% 4.67% 4.71% 4.71% 1500 4.66% 4.66% 4.65% 4.65% 4.69% 4.69% 1600 4.66% 4.66% 4.65% 4.65% 4.69% 4.69% 1715 4.67% 4.66% 4.65% 4.65% 4.68% 4.68% (Closing May 25) 1715 4.63% 4.63% 4.62% 4.61% 4.65% 4.65% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.4400/64.4500 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com