RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Jul 10

Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% (Jul 7) 1000 01.50/03.50 01.00/02.25 00.50/01.25 02.11% 01.88% 02.82% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 14.50/16.50 40.00/42.00 63.75/65.75 90.00/92.00 1100 14.50/16.00 40.00/42.00 63.75/65.75 89.75/91.75 1200 14.75/16.25 40.25/42.25 64.25/66.25 90.25/92.25 1300 14.75/16.25 40.25/42.25 64.25/66.25 90.25/92.25 1400 14.75/16.25 40.00/42.00 64.00/66.00 90.00/92.00 1500 14.50/16.00 40.00/42.00 64.00/66.00 90.00/92.00 1600 14.75/16.25 40.25/42.25 64.25/66.25 90.25/92.25 1715 14.50/16.00 40.00/42.00 64.00/66.00 90.00/92.00 (Closing Jul 7) 1715 15.50/17.00 40.75/42.75 64.50/66.50 90.50/92.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 114.00/116.00 137.25/139.25 163.50/165.50 185.75/187.75 1100 113.75/115.75 137.00/139.00 163.50/165.50 185.75/187.75 1200 114.25/116.25 137.50/139.50 164.00/166.00 186.25/188.25 1300 114.25/116.25 137.50/139.50 164.00/166.00 186.25/188.25 1400 114.00/116.00 137.25/139.25 163.50/165.50 185.75/187.75 1500 114.00/116.00 137.25/139.25 163.75/165.75 186.00/188.00 1600 114.25/116.25 137.50/139.50 164.00/166.00 186.25/188.25 1715 114.00/116.00 137.25/139.25 163.50/165.50 185.75/187.75 (Closing Jul 7) 1715 114.50/116.50 137.75/139.75 164.00/166.00 186.25/188.25 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 208.00/210.00 233.00/235.00 259.00/261.00 281.00/283.00 1100 208.00/210.00 233.00/235.00 259.00/261.00 281.00/283.00 1200 208.50/210.50 233.50/235.50 259.50/261.50 281.50/283.50 1300 208.50/210.50 233.50/235.50 259.50/261.50 281.50/283.50 1400 208.00/210.00 233.00/235.00 259.00/261.00 281.00/283.00 1500 208.25/210.25 233.50/235.50 259.50/261.50 281.50/283.50 1600 208.50/210.50 233.50/235.50 259.50/261.50 281.50/283.50 1715 208.00/210.00 233.00/235.00 259.00/261.00 281.00/283.00 (Closing Jul 7) 1715 208.50/210.50 233.50/235.50 259.50/261.50 281.50/283.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.63% 4.64% 4.64% 4.63% 4.61% 4.59% 1100 4.61% 4.64% 4.63% 4.62% 4.60% 4.59% 1200 4.65% 4.67% 4.66% 4.64% 4.62% 4.60% 1300 4.65% 4.67% 4.66% 4.64% 4.62% 4.60% 1400 4.63% 4.65% 4.64% 4.62% 4.61% 4.59% 1500 4.61% 4.65% 4.64% 4.62% 4.61% 4.59% 1600 4.65% 4.67% 4.66% 4.64% 4.62% 4.60% 1715 4.61% 4.65% 4.65% 4.63% 4.61% 4.59% (Closing Jul 7) 1715 4.61% 4.63% 4.62% 4.61% 4.59% 4.58% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.58% 4.57% 4.57% 4.57% 4.54% 4.52% 1100 4.58% 4.57% 4.57% 4.57% 4.55% 4.52% 1200 4.59% 4.58% 4.58% 4.57% 4.55% 4.53% 1300 4.59% 4.58% 4.58% 4.57% 4.55% 4.53% 1400 4.58% 4.57% 4.57% 4.56% 4.54% 4.52% 1500 4.58% 4.57% 4.58% 4.57% 4.55% 4.53% 1600 4.59% 4.58% 4.58% 4.57% 4.55% 4.53% 1715 4.58% 4.57% 4.57% 4.57% 4.54% 4.52% (Closing Jul 7) 1715 4.57% 4.56% 4.56% 4.56% 4.54% 4.51% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.5250/64.5350 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com