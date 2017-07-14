RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Jul 13

Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/05.00 00.50/01.50 01.50/03.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% (Jul 12) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 10.75/12.75 36.25/38.25 60.75/62.75 87.50/89.50 1100 11.00/12.50 36.50/38.50 60.75/62.75 87.50/89.50 1200 10.75/12.75 36.50/38.50 61.00/63.00 87.75/89.75 1300 10.75/12.75 36.50/38.50 61.00/63.00 87.75/89.75 1400 11.00/12.50 36.50/38.50 61.00/63.00 87.75/89.75 1500 10.75/12.75 36.50/38.50 61.00/63.00 87.75/89.75 1600 10.75/12.75 36.50/38.50 61.00/63.00 87.75/89.75 1715 11.00/12.50 36.50/38.50 61.00/63.00 87.50/89.50 (Closing Jul 12) 1715 13.50/15.00 39.00/41.00 63.00/65.00 89.50/91.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 112.00/114.00 135.75/137.75 162.50/164.50 185.00/187.00 1100 112.00/114.00 135.75/137.70 162.50/164.50 185.25/187.20 1200 112.50/114.50 136.25/138.25 163.25/165.25 185.75/187.75 1300 112.50/114.50 136.25/138.25 163.25/165.25 185.75/187.75 1400 112.25/114.25 136.00/138.00 163.00/165.00 185.75/187.75 1500 112.50/114.50 136.50/138.50 163.50/165.50 186.25/188.25 1600 112.50/114.50 136.25/138.25 163.25/165.25 186.00/188.00 1715 112.25/114.25 136.25/138.25 163.25/165.25 186.00/188.00 (Closing Jul 12) 1715 113.75/115.75 137.25/139.25 164.00/166.00 186.50/188.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 207.50/209.50 233.00/235.00 259.25/261.25 281.50/283.50 1100 208.00/210.00 233.50/235.50 259.75/261.70 282.00/284.00 1200 208.25/210.25 234.00/236.00 260.25/262.25 282.50/284.50 1300 208.25/210.25 234.00/236.00 260.25/262.25 282.50/284.50 1400 208.50/210.50 234.25/236.25 260.75/262.75 283.00/285.00 1500 209.00/211.00 234.75/236.75 261.25/263.25 283.50/285.50 1600 208.75/210.75 234.50/236.50 260.75/262.75 283.00/285.00 1715 209.00/211.00 234.75/236.75 261.25/263.25 283.50/285.50 (Closing Jul 12) 1715 209.00/211.00 234.50/236.50 261.00/263.00 283.00/285.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.70% 4.72% 4.73% 4.71% 4.70% 4.68% 1100 4.73% 4.73% 4.73% 4.72% 4.70% 4.68% 1200 4.73% 4.74% 4.74% 4.73% 4.72% 4.70% 1300 4.73% 4.74% 4.74% 4.73% 4.72% 4.70% 1400 4.72% 4.74% 4.74% 4.72% 4.71% 4.69% 1500 4.73% 4.74% 4.74% 4.73% 4.72% 4.71% 1600 4.72% 4.74% 4.74% 4.73% 4.71% 4.70% 1715 4.73% 4.74% 4.73% 4.72% 4.71% 4.70% (Closing Jul 12) 1715 4.72% 4.71% 4.70% 4.68% 4.66% 4.65% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.66% 4.65% 4.66% 4.65% 4.62% 4.59% 1100 4.67% 4.66% 4.67% 4.66% 4.63% 4.60% 1200 4.69% 4.67% 4.68% 4.67% 4.64% 4.61% 1300 4.68% 4.67% 4.68% 4.67% 4.64% 4.61% 1400 4.68% 4.67% 4.68% 4.67% 4.64% 4.62% 1500 4.70% 4.68% 4.69% 4.68% 4.65% 4.63% 1600 4.69% 4.68% 4.69% 4.67% 4.64% 4.62% 1715 4.69% 4.68% 4.70% 4.68% 4.65% 4.63% (Closing Jul 12) 1715 4.64% 4.63% 4.63% 4.63% 4.60% 4.57% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.4400/64.4500 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com