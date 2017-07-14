India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(closing)-Jul 14

Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/05.00 01.50/03.50 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% (Jul 13) 1000 02.00/05.00 00.50/01.50 01.50/03.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 10.00/12.00 35.75/37.75 60.25/62.25 87.00/89.00 1100 10.25/11.75 35.75/37.75 60.25/62.25 86.75/88.75 1200 10.25/11.75 35.75/37.75 60.25/62.25 86.75/88.75 1300 10.25/11.75 36.00/38.00 60.50/62.50 87.00/89.00 1400 10.25/11.75 36.00/38.00 60.50/62.50 87.00/89.00 1500 10.25/11.75 36.00/38.00 60.50/62.50 87.25/89.25 1600 10.00/12.00 35.75/37.75 60.25/62.25 87.25/89.25 1715 10.25/11.75 36.00/38.00 60.50/62.50 87.25/89.25 (Closing Jul 13) 1715 11.00/12.50 36.50/38.50 61.00/63.00 87.50/89.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 111.75/113.75 135.50/137.50 162.25/164.25 185.00/187.00 1100 111.25/113.25 135.00/137.00 162.00/164.00 184.75/186.75 1200 111.50/113.50 135.50/137.50 162.50/164.50 185.50/187.50 1300 111.75/113.75 135.75/137.75 162.75/164.75 185.75/187.75 1400 111.75/113.75 135.75/137.75 162.75/164.75 185.50/187.50 1500 112.00/114.00 136.00/138.00 163.00/165.00 185.75/187.75 1600 112.00/114.00 136.00/138.00 163.00/165.00 185.75/187.75 1715 112.00/114.00 136.00/138.00 163.00/165.00 186.00/188.00 (Closing Jul 13) 1715 112.25/114.25 136.25/138.25 163.25/165.25 186.00/188.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 207.75/209.75 233.50/235.50 259.75/261.75 282.00/284.00 1100 207.75/209.75 233.50/235.50 260.00/262.00 282.00/284.00 1200 208.50/210.50 234.25/236.25 260.75/262.75 283.00/285.00 1300 208.75/210.75 234.50/236.50 261.00/263.00 283.50/285.50 1400 208.50/210.50 234.50/236.50 261.25/263.25 283.50/285.50 1500 208.75/210.75 234.50/236.50 261.25/263.25 283.50/285.50 1600 208.75/210.75 234.75/236.75 261.25/263.25 283.50/285.50 1715 209.00/211.00 235.00/237.00 261.75/263.75 284.00/286.00 (Closing Jul 13) 1715 209.00/211.00 234.75/236.75 261.25/263.25 283.50/285.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.74% 4.75% 4.75% 4.73% 4.72% 4.70% 1100 4.74% 4.75% 4.74% 4.72% 4.70% 4.69% 1200 4.74% 4.75% 4.74% 4.72% 4.72% 4.70% 1300 4.77% 4.77% 4.75% 4.73% 4.72% 4.71% 1400 4.77% 4.77% 4.75% 4.73% 4.72% 4.71% 1500 4.77% 4.77% 4.76% 4.74% 4.73% 4.72% 1600 4.74% 4.74% 4.76% 4.74% 4.73% 4.72% 1715 4.77% 4.77% 4.76% 4.75% 4.73% 4.72% (Closing Jul 13) 1715 4.73% 4.74% 4.73% 4.72% 4.71% 4.70% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.68% 4.68% 4.69% 4.67% 4.64% 4.61% 1100 4.68% 4.67% 4.69% 4.67% 4.64% 4.62% 1200 4.70% 4.69% 4.70% 4.69% 4.66% 4.63% 1300 4.70% 4.70% 4.71% 4.69% 4.66% 4.64% 1400 4.70% 4.69% 4.71% 4.69% 4.67% 4.64% 1500 4.70% 4.69% 4.71% 4.69% 4.67% 4.64% 1600 4.70% 4.70% 4.71% 4.70% 4.67% 4.64% 1715 4.71% 4.70% 4.72% 4.70% 4.68% 4.65% (Closing Jul 13) 1715 4.69% 4.68% 4.70% 4.68% 4.65% 4.63% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.4450/64.4550 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com