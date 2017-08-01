FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a day ago
RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Jul 31
July 31, 2017 / 4:46 AM / a day ago

RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Jul 31

6 Min Read

 
              Cash Spot        Cash Tom         Tom Next
---------------------------------------------------------------
               Bid/Ask          Bid/Ask          Bid/Ask
(in IST) 
 1000        01.00/02.50      00.50/01.25      00.50/01.25
                02.85%           02.85%           02.85%
                                (Jul 28)            
 1000        02.25/04.25      01.75/03.00      00.50/01.25
                03.20%           03.32%           02.84%
---------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME      AUG           SEP            OCT           NOV
---------------------------------------------------------------
 1000  22.25/23.75    45.50/47.50   71.00/73.00   94.75/96.75
 1100  22.25/23.75    45.75/47.75   71.50/73.50   95.50/97.50
 1200  22.25/23.75    45.75/47.75   71.50/73.50   95.50/97.50
 1300  22.25/23.75    45.75/47.75   71.50/73.50   95.50/97.50
 1400  22.50/24.00    45.75/47.75   71.50/73.50   95.75/97.75
 1500  22.75/24.25    46.00/48.00   71.75/73.75   96.00/98.00
 1600  22.75/24.25    46.00/48.00   71.75/73.75   96.00/98.00
 1715  22.75/24.25    46.25/48.25   72.25/74.25   96.50/98.50
                       (Closing Jul 28)
 1715  23.25/25.25    46.50/48.50   72.00/74.00   95.75/97.75
----------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME      DEC            JAN            FEB            MAR
----------------------------------------------------------------
 1000  117.75/119.70  144.75/146.70  167.00/169.00 189.50/191.50
 1100  118.50/120.50  145.50/147.50  168.00/170.00 190.50/192.50
 1200  118.50/120.50  145.50/147.50  168.00/170.00 190.50/192.50
 1300  119.00/121.00  146.00/148.00  168.50/170.50 191.00/193.00
 1400  119.25/121.25  146.25/148.25  168.75/170.75 191.50/193.50
 1500  119.50/121.50  146.50/148.50  169.00/171.00 191.50/193.50
 1600  119.50/121.50  146.50/148.50  169.25/171.25 192.00/194.00
 1715  120.00/122.00  147.25/149.25  170.25/172.25 193.25/195.25
                        (Closing Jul 28) 
 1715  118.75/120.75  145.50/147.50  167.75/169.75 190.00/192.00
----------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME      APR            MAY            JUN            JUL 
----------------------------------------------------------------
 1000 215.00/217.00  241.50/243.50  263.50/265.50  287.50/289.50
 1100 216.25/218.25  243.00/245.00  265.00/267.00  289.00/291.00
 1200 216.25/218.25  243.00/245.00  265.00/267.00  289.00/291.00
 1300 216.75/218.75  243.75/245.75  266.00/268.00  290.00/292.00
 1400 217.25/219.25  244.00/246.00  266.25/268.25  290.50/292.50
 1500 217.25/219.25  244.00/246.00  266.25/268.25  290.50/292.50
 1600 217.75/219.75  244.50/246.50  266.75/268.75  291.00/293.00
 1715 219.00/221.00  246.00/248.00  268.25/270.25  292.50/294.50
                       (Closing Jul 28) 
 1715 215.50/217.50  242.00/244.00  264.00/266.00  288.00/290.00
----------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME   1 MTH    2 MTH    3MTH       4 MTH     5 MTH   6 MTH
----------------------------------------------------------------
 1000   4.53%    4.56%    4.56%      4.54%     4.54%   4.56%
 1100   4.54%    4.59%    4.59%      4.58%     4.57%   4.58%
 1200   4.54%    4.59%    4.59%      4.58%     4.57%   4.58%
 1300   4.54%    4.59%    4.58%      4.58%     4.59%   4.60%
 1400   4.57%    4.59%    4.59%      4.59%     4.59%   4.60%
 1500   4.61%    4.61%    4.60%      4.60%     4.60%   4.61%
 1600   4.61%    4.61%    4.60%      4.60%     4.60%   4.61%
 1715   4.62%    4.63%    4.63%      4.62%     4.62%   4.63%
                       (Closing Jul 28) 
 1715   4.60%    4.58%    4.56%      4.55%     4.54%   4.55%
---------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME   7 MTH    8 MTH    9 MTH     10 MTH    11 MTH   12MTH
---------------------------------------------------------------
 1000   4.56%    4.57%    4.59%      4.57%     4.55%   4.52%
 1100   4.58%    4.59%    4.61%      4.60%     4.57%   4.55%
 1200   4.58%    4.59%    4.61%      4.60%     4.57%   4.55%
 1300   4.59%    4.60%    4.62%      4.61%     4.59%   4.56%
 1400   4.60%    4.61%    4.63%      4.61%     4.59%   4.57%
 1500   4.60%    4.61%    4.63%      4.61%     4.59%   4.57%
 1600   4.61%    4.62%    4.64%      4.62%     4.60%   4.57%
 1715   4.64%    4.65%    4.67%      4.65%     4.62%   4.60%
                       (Closing Jul 28) 
 1715   4.55%    4.55%    4.58%      4.56%     4.54%   4.52%
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
        (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.1800/64.1900 rupees)
           
  Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.    
    
    Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums   
            are on a rolling monthly basis        . For the    
purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure  
 
between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level    
indicative          bid and ask for calculations.   
    
    These indicative rates          are based on contributions  
from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank,
ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank,
Indusind Bank, Bank of  India, Union Bank of India, Axis
Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank.    
 
For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit    
+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com

