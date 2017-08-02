FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in 2 days
RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Aug 1
August 1, 2017 / 4:38 AM / in 2 days

RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Aug 1

6 Min Read

 
              Cash Spot        Cash Tom         Tom Next
---------------------------------------------------------------
               Bid/Ask          Bid/Ask          Bid/Ask
(in IST) 
 1000        01.00/02.50      00.50/01.25      00.50/01.25
                02.85%           02.85%           02.85%
                                (Jul 31)            
 1000        01.00/02.50      00.50/01.25      00.50/01.25
                02.85%           02.85%           02.85%
---------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME      AUG           SEP            OCT           NOV
---------------------------------------------------------------
 1000  21.75/23.25    45.50/47.50   71.50/73.50   96.00/98.00
 1100  22.00/23.50    45.50/47.50   71.50/73.50   96.00/98.00
 1200  21.75/23.25    45.50/47.50   71.50/73.50   96.00/98.00
 1300  22.00/23.50    45.50/47.50   71.50/73.50   96.00/98.00
 1400  22.00/23.50    45.50/47.50   71.50/73.50   96.00/98.00
 1500  21.75/23.25    45.50/47.50   71.50/73.50   96.25/98.25
 1600  22.00/23.50    45.50/47.50   71.50/73.50   96.00/98.00
 1715  22.00/23.50    45.50/47.50   71.50/73.50   96.00/98.00
                       (Closing Jul 31)
 1715  22.75/24.25    46.25/48.25   72.25/74.25   96.50/98.50
----------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME      DEC            JAN            FEB            MAR
----------------------------------------------------------------
 1000  119.75/121.75  147.00/149.00  169.75/171.75 192.50/194.50
 1100  119.75/121.70  147.00/149.00  169.75/171.70 192.75/194.70
 1200  119.75/121.75  147.00/149.00  169.75/171.75 192.50/194.50
 1300  119.75/121.75  146.75/148.75  169.50/171.50 192.50/194.50
 1400  119.75/121.75  146.75/148.75  169.50/171.50 192.50/194.50
 1500  120.00/122.00  147.25/149.25  170.00/172.00 193.00/195.00
 1600  119.75/121.75  147.00/149.00  169.75/171.75 193.00/195.00
 1715  119.75/121.75  147.00/149.00  169.75/171.75 193.00/195.00
                        (Closing Jul 31) 
 1715  120.00/122.00  147.25/149.25  170.25/172.25 193.25/195.25
----------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME      APR            MAY            JUN            JUL 
----------------------------------------------------------------
 1000 218.50/220.50  245.50/247.50  267.75/269.75  292.00/294.00
 1100 218.50/220.50  245.50/247.50  268.00/270.00  292.50/294.50
 1200 218.50/220.50  245.50/247.50  268.00/270.00  292.50/294.50
 1300 218.25/220.25  245.25/247.25  267.75/269.75  292.00/294.00
 1400 218.50/220.50  245.50/247.50  268.00/270.00  292.50/294.50
 1500 219.00/221.00  246.00/248.00  268.50/270.50  293.00/295.00
 1600 219.00/221.00  246.00/248.00  268.50/270.50  293.00/295.00
 1715 219.00/221.00  246.00/248.00  268.50/270.50  293.00/295.00
                       (Closing Jul 31) 
 1715 219.00/221.00  246.00/248.00  268.25/270.25  292.50/294.50
----------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME   1 MTH    2 MTH    3MTH       4 MTH     5 MTH   6 MTH
----------------------------------------------------------------
 1000   4.59%    4.64%    4.64%      4.64%     4.65%   4.65%
 1100   4.63%    4.64%    4.64%      4.64%     4.65%   4.66%
 1200   4.60%    4.65%    4.64%      4.64%     4.65%   4.66%
 1300   4.63%    4.65%    4.64%      4.64%     4.65%   4.65%
 1400   4.63%    4.65%    4.64%      4.64%     4.65%   4.65%
 1500   4.60%    4.65%    4.64%      4.66%     4.66%   4.66%
 1600   4.63%    4.64%    4.64%      4.64%     4.65%   4.66%
 1715   4.63%    4.65%    4.64%      4.64%     4.65%   4.66%
                       (Closing Jul 31) 
 1715   4.62%    4.63%    4.63%      4.62%     4.62%   4.63%
---------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME   7 MTH    8 MTH    9 MTH     10 MTH    11 MTH   12MTH
---------------------------------------------------------------
 1000   4.65%    4.65%    4.68%      4.66%     4.63%   4.60%
 1100   4.65%    4.66%    4.68%      4.66%     4.64%   4.61%
 1200   4.65%    4.66%    4.68%      4.66%     4.64%   4.62%
 1300   4.65%    4.66%    4.67%      4.66%     4.64%   4.61%
 1400   4.65%    4.66%    4.68%      4.66%     4.64%   4.62%
 1500   4.66%    4.67%    4.69%      4.67%     4.65%   4.62%
 1600   4.65%    4.67%    4.69%      4.67%     4.65%   4.62%
 1715   4.66%    4.67%    4.69%      4.67%     4.65%   4.62%
                       (Closing Jul 31) 
 1715   4.64%    4.65%    4.67%      4.65%     4.62%   4.60%
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
        (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.0700/64.0800 rupees)
           
  Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.    
    
    Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums   
            are on a rolling monthly basis        . For the    
purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure  
 
between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level    
indicative          bid and ask for calculations.   
    
    These indicative rates          are based on contributions  
from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank,
ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank,
Indusind Bank, Bank of  India, Union Bank of India, Axis
Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank.    
 
For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit    
+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com

