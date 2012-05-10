A woman is reflected in a mirror as she tries a gold earring inside a gold jewellery showroom in Kochi April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Sivaram V

MUMBAI Indian gold prices fell to their lowest level in a month as the rupee gained against the dollar, triggering some buying by traders towards the end of the wedding season.

* The most-traded gold for June delivery was 0.82 percent lower at 28,443 rupees per 10 grams, after hitting 28,300 rupees, a level last seen on April 9.

* "There is a slight uptick in demand due to continuous fall in prices...," Haresh Acharya, head of bullion desk, Parker Bullion, a wholesaler based in Ahmedabad.

* The marriage season will taper off by the end of the month. The festival season has almost ended.

* The rupee, which gained 0.74 percent on Thursday, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.

* In the overseas markets, gold struggled to make headway after three straight sessions of losses, with investors still worried about political deadlock in Greece and problems in Spain's banking sector.

(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)