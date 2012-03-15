MUMBAI, March 15Indian chana futures are
likely to open down on Thursday due to an expected rise in
supplies from the new season crop in Madhya Pradesh, the largest
grower of the commodity, though lower stocks with traders and
firmness in prices of other pulses could reverse the trend,
analysts said.
* The chana April contract on the National Commodity
and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed up 1.01 percent at 3,765
rupees per 100 kg.
* The country's chana production in 2011/12 is estimated to
fall to 7.66 million tonnes from 8.22 million tonnes a year ago,
the farm ministry said last month.
* Arrivals in Rajasthan, the second largest producer of
chana, has been delayed and it could provide some support to
prices.
GUAR SEED
Indian guar seed futures are expected to open up on buying
by exporters to meet long-term commitments amid lack of fresh
arrivals in spot markets, analysts said.
* The April guar seed contract on the NCDEX closed
up 2.24 percent at 23,200 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a
record high and the 4 percent upper circuit at 23,600 rupees per
100 kg earlier in the day.
* Guar seed price are on a rising curve for the past few
months on good export demand, a weakness in the rupee, low carry
forward stocks and a decline in output. Prices have nearly
doubled since December.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)