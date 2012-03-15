MUMBAI, March 15Indian chana futures are likely to open down on Thursday due to an expected rise in supplies from the new season crop in Madhya Pradesh, the largest grower of the commodity, though lower stocks with traders and firmness in prices of other pulses could reverse the trend, analysts said.

* The chana April contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed up 1.01 percent at 3,765 rupees per 100 kg.

* The country's chana production in 2011/12 is estimated to fall to 7.66 million tonnes from 8.22 million tonnes a year ago, the farm ministry said last month.

* Arrivals in Rajasthan, the second largest producer of chana, has been delayed and it could provide some support to prices.

GUAR SEED

Indian guar seed futures are expected to open up on buying by exporters to meet long-term commitments amid lack of fresh arrivals in spot markets, analysts said.

* The April guar seed contract on the NCDEX closed up 2.24 percent at 23,200 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a record high and the 4 percent upper circuit at 23,600 rupees per 100 kg earlier in the day.

* Guar seed price are on a rising curve for the past few months on good export demand, a weakness in the rupee, low carry forward stocks and a decline in output. Prices have nearly doubled since December. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)