MUMBAI Jan 27 India gold and copper
futures are likely to open up on Friday tracking gains of the
previous session in overseas markets, though rupee strength
against the dollar could restrict upside movement in prices,
analysts said.
* The most-active gold for February delivery on the Multi
Commodity Exchange (MCX) closed up 0.75 percent at 27,589 rupees
per 10 grams on Wednesday.
* The markets were closed on Thursday for a local holiday.
* Gold futures fell in early trade from a 7-week high on
Friday as speculators booked profits ahead of U.S. GDP data, but
prices were heading for a fourth week of gains.
* The Indian rupee, which strengthened in early trade on
expectations Greece will reach an agreement on restructuring,
plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the
yellow and red metal, which is quoted in dollars.
COPPER
Copper futures are likely to rise in early trade tracking
gains of the previous session in overseas market, though rise in
rupee could limit the uptrend, analysts said.
* The most-active copper for February delivery on the
MCX last ended 0.16 percent higher at 423.15 rupees per kg on
Jan 25.
* London copper futures fell from a four-month high on
Friday, but prices were on track for their third straight week
of gains.The metal is headed for an almost 4 percent increase
this week.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)