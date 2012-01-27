MUMBAI Jan 27 India gold and copper futures are likely to open up on Friday tracking gains of the previous session in overseas markets, though rupee strength against the dollar could restrict upside movement in prices, analysts said.

* The most-active gold for February delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) closed up 0.75 percent at 27,589 rupees per 10 grams on Wednesday.

* The markets were closed on Thursday for a local holiday.

* Gold futures fell in early trade from a 7-week high on Friday as speculators booked profits ahead of U.S. GDP data, but prices were heading for a fourth week of gains.

* The Indian rupee, which strengthened in early trade on expectations Greece will reach an agreement on restructuring, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the yellow and red metal, which is quoted in dollars.

COPPER

Copper futures are likely to rise in early trade tracking gains of the previous session in overseas market, though rise in rupee could limit the uptrend, analysts said.

* The most-active copper for February delivery on the MCX last ended 0.16 percent higher at 423.15 rupees per kg on Jan 25.

* London copper futures fell from a four-month high on Friday, but prices were on track for their third straight week of gains.The metal is headed for an almost 4 percent increase this week. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)