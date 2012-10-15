MUMBAI, Oct 15 Gold importers in India picked up
a few bargains on Monday to stock for key festivals as prices
hit their lowest level in one week, tracking weak global leads.
* Festivals are underway in India, the world's biggest buyer
of the metal, and will peak with Diwali and Dhanteras next
month. Weddings also take place during this period.
* "Activity is there after gold came down to $1,740 (an
ounce)," said a dealer with a private bullion importing bank in
Mumbai.
* The most-active gold for December delivery on the
Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.51 percent lower at 31,125
rupees per 10 grams, after hitting a low of 31,118 rupees, a
level last seen on Sept. 8, weighed by global leads.
* Global gold dropped to a 2-1/2-week low, extending falls
from the previous session, as stop-loss selling more than offset
support from China inflation data, suggesting there was more
room to ease monetary policy.
* A weaker rupee limited the downside in prices. The rupee
plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the
dollar-quoted yellow metal.
* Silver also edged lower, following the yellow metal.
* Silver for December delivery on the MCX was 0.76
percent lower at 60,731 rupees per kg.
* Following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees at
1:15 p.m., quoted by HDFC Bank in the spot market :
Monday Friday
=============================================
Gold .999/10 grams 31,324 31,485
Silver .999/kg 62,000 62,950
At 2:02 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd <0#MAU:>:
Contract Current price Net change
=============================================
Dec gold 31,107 -177
Dec silver 60,717 -481
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anand Basu)