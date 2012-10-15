MUMBAI, Oct 15 Gold importers in India picked up a few bargains on Monday to stock for key festivals as prices hit their lowest level in one week, tracking weak global leads. * Festivals are underway in India, the world's biggest buyer of the metal, and will peak with Diwali and Dhanteras next month. Weddings also take place during this period. * "Activity is there after gold came down to $1,740 (an ounce)," said a dealer with a private bullion importing bank in Mumbai. * The most-active gold for December delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.51 percent lower at 31,125 rupees per 10 grams, after hitting a low of 31,118 rupees, a level last seen on Sept. 8, weighed by global leads. * Global gold dropped to a 2-1/2-week low, extending falls from the previous session, as stop-loss selling more than offset support from China inflation data, suggesting there was more room to ease monetary policy. * A weaker rupee limited the downside in prices. The rupee plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal. * Silver also edged lower, following the yellow metal. * Silver for December delivery on the MCX was 0.76 percent lower at 60,731 rupees per kg. * Following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees at 1:15 p.m., quoted by HDFC Bank in the spot market : Monday Friday ============================================= Gold .999/10 grams 31,324 31,485 Silver .999/kg 62,000 62,950 At 2:02 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd <0#MAU:>: Contract Current price Net change ============================================= Dec gold 31,107 -177 Dec silver 60,717 -481 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anand Basu)