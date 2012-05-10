MUMBAI May 10 Indian gold prices fell to their
lowest level in a month as the r upee gained against the dollar,
triggering some buying by traders towards the end of the
country's wedding season.
* The most-traded gold for June delivery was 0.82
percent lower at 28,443 rupees per 10 grams, after hitting
28,300 rupees, a level last seen on April 9.
* "There is a slight uptick in demand due to continuous fall
in prices...," Haresh Acharya, head of bullion desk, Parker
Bullion, a wholesaler based in Ahmedabad.
* The Indian marriage season will taper off by the end of
the month. The festival season has almost ended.
* The rupee, which gained 0.74 percent on Thursday, plays an
important role in determining the landed cost of the
dollar-quoted yellow metal.
* In the overseas markets, gold struggled to make headway
after three straight sessions of losses, with investors still
worried about political deadlock in Greece and problems in
Spain's banking sector.
At 1:15 p.m. local time, following were the prices in rupees
quoted by the HDFC Bank in the spot market :
Thursday Wednesday
=================================================
Gold .999/10 grams 28,600 28,700
Silver .999/kg 55,280 54,780
At 2:35 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. :
Contract Current price Net change
=================================================
June gold 28,453 -225
May silver 54,606 -553
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)