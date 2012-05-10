MUMBAI May 10 Indian gold prices fell to their lowest level in a month as the r upee gained against the dollar, triggering some buying by traders towards the end of the country's wedding season.

* The most-traded gold for June delivery was 0.82 percent lower at 28,443 rupees per 10 grams, after hitting 28,300 rupees, a level last seen on April 9.

* "There is a slight uptick in demand due to continuous fall in prices...," Haresh Acharya, head of bullion desk, Parker Bullion, a wholesaler based in Ahmedabad.

* The Indian marriage season will taper off by the end of the month. The festival season has almost ended.

* The rupee, which gained 0.74 percent on Thursday, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.

* In the overseas markets, gold struggled to make headway after three straight sessions of losses, with investors still worried about political deadlock in Greece and problems in Spain's banking sector.

At 1:15 p.m. local time, following were the prices in rupees quoted by the HDFC Bank in the spot market :

Thursday Wednesday

=================================================

Gold .999/10 grams 28,600 28,700

Silver .999/kg 55,280 54,780

At 2:35 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. :

Contract Current price Net change

=================================================

June gold 28,453 -225

May silver 54,606 -553 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)