MUMBAI, Sept 27 Gold importers in India, the
world's biggest buyer of the metal, waited for prices to fall
further as the yellow metal was trading near its lowest level in
more than three weeks due to a stronger rupee, offsetting firm
global markets.
* At 0848 GMT, the most-active gold for October delivery on
the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.18 percent lower at
31,254 rupees per 10 grams, after hitting a low of 31,213
rupees, a level last seen on Sept. 3, due to a firmer rupee.
* "Levels of 31,200-31,300 look attractive... from a hedging
perspective, the rupee has gained bullion players' confidence,"
said a dealer with a private bank importing bullion.
* The rupee plays an important role in determining the
landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.
* Global gold edged up from its two-week low, but a stronger
dollar capped the gains.
* The festival and wedding season is underway in India, and
will continue till November, before tapering off in December.
* Gold imports to India are likely to fall by as much as 26
percent, or by 200 tonnes to 250 tonnes, in 2012 as record high
prices hit consumer budgets.
* Silver futures also edged lower following the yellow
metal.
* The most-active silver for December delivery on the MCX
was 0.14 percent lower at 62,570 rupees per kg.
* Following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees at
1:15 p.m., quoted by HDFC Bank in the spot market :
Thursday Wednesday
=============================================
Gold .999/10 grams 31,425 31,670
Silver .999/kg 63,624 63,580
At 2:17 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd <0#MAU:>:
Contract Current price Net change
=============================================
Oct gold 31,254 -56
Dec silver 62,545 -111
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)