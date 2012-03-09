MUMBAI, March 9 Indian pepper futures shed more than two percent on Friday on a squeeze in supplies after farmers held back stocks anticipating further price increases, analysts said.

* The most-active pepper for March delivery was 2.13 percent lower at 42,110 rupees per 100 kg.

* Pepper may trade in the range of 40,990-42,860 rupees, said Aurobinda Prasad, head of research, Karvy Comtrade.

* Industry officials estimate 43,000-45,000 tonnes of domestic pepper output for 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes last year.

JEERA

Jeera or cumin seeds futures traded a tad higher on Friday supported by short-covering after the commodity shed 11 percent through February and March so far, analysts said .

* Rising supplies in the spot market on the back of a good crop weighed, keeping the upside limited.

* The most-traded jeera for March delivery was trading 0.32 percent higher at 13,360 rupees per 100 kg.

* "The trend is negative in jeera ," said Prasad, adding support levels are pegged at 13,050/12,750.

* About 12,000-15,000 bags of 60 kg each from the new crop have been arriving daily at the Unjha market in Gujarat. Jeera is cultivated during winter, from October to December, and harvesting starts from February.

TURMERIC

India's turmeric futures extended gains for a second straight session on short-covering after shedding nearly 6 percent in the last seven trading sessions before that, though increased supplies in spot market from the new season crop capped the gain, analysts said.

* The turmeric for April contract was trading up 0.96 percent at 4,624 rupees per 100 kg.

* "It is trading sideways after falling sharply in last one week. It has a strong support at 4,500 rupees, which is preventing it from going further down," said Ajitesh Mullick head farm research at Religare Commodities.

* Daily arrivals have reached about 15,000 bags of 70 kg each at the Nizamabad market in Andhra Pradesh, and are expected to rise further, traders said.

* Turmeric output in Andhra Pradesh, India's top producer of the spice, is likely to rise 36 percent on year to 83,000 tonnes in 2012 due to an expansion in acreage. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar and Deepak Sharma; Editing by Harish Nambiar)