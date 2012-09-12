BUZZ-India's Adani Enterprises gains on investment approval for Australia coal mine
** Shares of Adani Enterprises rise as much as 5.70 pct, highest in one week
MUMBAI, Sept 12 Indian airline shares, including SpiceJet, jumped on Wednesday after the Times of India newspaper reported the government is preparing measures to potentially allow foreign investment in the sector.
The daily newspaper cited a senior government official saying measures on foreign direct investment, including possibly in multi-brand retail, could come after Friday's cabinet meeting. link.reuters.com/qaf62t
SpiceJet shares rose as much as 5.8 percent, and was trading up 5.3 percent as of 0402 GMT. Kingfisher rose 2.3 percent, while Jet Airways gained 1.8 percent.
Under current rules, foreign airlines are barred from buying stakes in domestic carriers, although foreign investors are allowed to hold a cumulative 49 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)
** State Bank of India's shares rise as much as 1.98 pct to highest in two weeks