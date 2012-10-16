BUZZ-NSE auto index, TVS Motor hit record highs on strong May sales
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
MUMBAI, Oct 16 Indian shares fell on Tuesday as Tata Motors retreated after monthly sales at unit Jaguar Land Rover disappointed, while Reliance Industries was pressured by profit-taking after quarterly earnings met forecasts. Tata Motors fell 2.4 percent, while Reliance Industries lost 1.6 percent. The BSE index provisionally lost 0.72 percent, while the 50-share NSE index lost 0.69 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
June 1 Indian shares ended flat on Thursday, shrugging off weaker-than-expected economic growth data as investors bet the economy would improve starting this quarter, while caution prevailed ahead of the central bank's policy decision next week.