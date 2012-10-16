MUMBAI, Oct 16 Indian shares fell on Tuesday as Tata Motors retreated after monthly sales at unit Jaguar Land Rover disappointed, while Reliance Industries was pressured by profit-taking after quarterly earnings met forecasts. Tata Motors fell 2.4 percent, while Reliance Industries lost 1.6 percent. The BSE index provisionally lost 0.72 percent, while the 50-share NSE index lost 0.69 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)