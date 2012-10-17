MUMBAI, Oct 17 Indian shares provisionally edged higher on Wednesday as Infosys recovered from recent falls, while Housing Development Finance Corp rose on market talk MSCI would increase the weighting of the mortgage lender in its indexes. HDFC gained 1.2 percent on market talk MSCI will increase the weighting of the stock to account for the recent stake sale from Carlyle Group, which has increased the free floating shares. Infosys shares rose 0.6 percent, after falling 7 percent in the previous three sessions following disappointment over its earnings outlook. The BSE index provisionally gained 0.11 percent, while the 50-share NSE index rose 0.22 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)