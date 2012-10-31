BUZZ-NSE auto index, TVS Motor hit record highs on strong May sales
MUMBAI, Oct 31 Indian shares rose on Wednesday, recovering from steep falls in the previous session, as auto makers such as Maruti Suzuki rose on hopes sales would rebound, while drug makers including Glenmark extended a recent rally on the back of robust earnings. Maruti Suzuki shares gained 3.43 percent, while Tata Motors rose 2.8 percent. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals surged 8.4 percent. The BSE index provisionally rose 0.37 percent, while the 50-share NSE index added 0.39 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
June 1 Indian shares ended flat on Thursday, shrugging off weaker-than-expected economic growth data as investors bet the economy would improve starting this quarter, while caution prevailed ahead of the central bank's policy decision next week.