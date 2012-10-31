* BSE ends up 0.4 pct; NSE gains 0.39 pct * Robust earnings boost Indian drug makers' shares * SBI recovers from Tuesday fall By Manoj Dharra MUMBAI, Oct 31 Indian shares rose on Wednesday, recovering from steep falls in the previous session, as auto makers such as Maruti Suzuki India Ltd rose on hopes sales would rebound, while drug makers including Glenmark Pharmaceuticals extended a recent rally on the back of robust earnings. State Bank of India pulled back from the previous session's drop as hopes of sturdier-than-expected quarterly earnings offset concerns after the central bank on Tuesday raised the provisioning level for restructured assets. Indian shares posted their biggest monthly fall since May, reversing the gains seen last month after the impact from the government's slew of fiscal and economic reforms waned. Investors had hoped the Reserve Bank of India would help stem losses by cutting interest rates on Tuesday, but the central bank opted instead to tackle liquidity via a cut in the cash reserve ratio, sending shares lower. "After RBI policy, there are no further triggers but only hopes of some more reforms," said Vijay Kedia, director at private wealth management firm Kedia Securities. "Upside seems capped and market would remain choppy for the near term," he said. India's BSE index rose 0.4 percent or 74.53 points to end at 18,505.38 points, falling 1.37 percent for the month, pulling back after surging 7.65 percent in September. The 50-share NSE index rose 0.39 percent or 21.80 points to 5,619.70, also falling 1.47 percent for the month. State Bank of India gained 1.7 percent, rebounding from the previous session's 4.3 percent fall. SBI Chairman Pratip Chaudhuri said on Tuesday asset quality in July-September was looking better than in the first quarter of the fiscal year, raising hopes for quarterly earnings due next week. Maruti Suzuki rose 3.4 percent after India's biggest carmaker said on Tuesday it expects sales to accelerate in the months ahead helped by new launches after posting a fifth-straight quarterly profit decline. Tata Motors shares gained 2.9 percent after Goldman Sachs said the auto maker's market cap has potential to reach $30 billion by fiscal 2017, from its current value of $13.8 billion, should unit Jaguar Land Rover take action such as launching smaller engine and lower priced vehicles. Shares of Indian drug firms extended gains after reporting strong quarterly earnings. Glenmark shares rose 8.6 percent on Tuesday after its net profit almost tripled in the July-September quarter. India's no. 2 drug maker Dr Reddy's Laboratories gained 1.9 percent, up for a third day, after posting a better-than-expected 32 percent rise in quarterly net profit. Biocon shares gained 2.4 percent after posting a 4.7 percent rise in quarterly net profit. However, among decliners, Larsen & Toubro fell 0.7 percent, down for a third session on continued profit-booking after a rally last week helped by market-beating July-September earnings. Bharat Heavy Electricals lost 1.75 percent, continuing to reel after reporting a drop in quarterly earnings on Monday. Oil and Natural Gas Corp fell 1.65 percent after Credit Suisse downgraded the stock to 'underperform' from 'neutral', citing rising risks to earnings in fiscal 2012/13, sparking worries about the company's outlook. For additional stocks on the move double click FACTORS TO WATCH * Euro firms, boosted by equity gains, German data * Brent hovers near $109; recovery eyed after Sandy * Shares, euro gain as markets wait for Wall St cues * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General Asia Macro data <ECONASIA (Additional Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)