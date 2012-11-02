MUMBAI, Nov 2 India shares rose on Friday helped by select buying in recent under performers such as ITC and Larsen and Toubro as the global risk environment improved on the back of better-than-expected U.S. economic data. Cigarette maker ITC rose 1.15 percent after falling 2.3 percent this week as of Thursday close, while Larsen & Toubro rose 2.5 percent after falling 4.6 percent during the same period. The BSE index provisionally rose 0.99 percent, while the 50-share NSE index added 0.93 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)