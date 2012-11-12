MUMBAI Nov 12 Indian shares provisionally closed lower on Monday ahead of a two-day trading holiday after a surprise contraction in industrial production, a fall in exports, and a higher consumer price index deepened fears about the Indian economy.

Larsen & Toubro Ltd ended 0.9 percent lower while cigarette maker ITC Ltd fell 1.35 percent.

However, shares in United Spirits Ltd jumped 34.66 percent after the company agreed to sell a majority stake to Diageo.

The BSE index provisionally fell 0.07 percent, while the 50-share NSE index ended down 0.04 percent.

The stock markets will open for a brief session on Tuesday.

