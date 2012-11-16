MUMBAI, Nov 16 Indian shares fell for a sixth day in row on Friday as caution ahead of next week's resumption of parliament weighed heavily, with investors also factoring in the worsening global risk environment. ICICI Bank fell 2.7 percent, while mortgage lender HDFC slumped 2.6 percent. The BSE index provisionally fell 1.09 percent, while the 50-share NSE index ended down 1.01 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)