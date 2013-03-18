India markets shrug off weak GDP data, wait for RBI decision
MUMBAI, June 1 India's shares were flat, while bonds gained slightly despite data showing weaker-than-expected economic growth, with investors still betting the economy will improve.
MUMBAI, March 18 Indian shares fell for a second consecutive session on Monday as interest-rate sensitive stocks were hit a day before the central bank reviews monetary policy, while broader sentiment was also hurt after Cyprus' bailout plan hit global shares.
ICICI Bank Ltd provisionally fell 1.45 percent, Tata Motors Ltd fell 1.6 percent, while Maruti Suzuki Ltd shares fell 3.1 percent
The BSE index provisionally fell 0.71 percent, while the 50-share NSE index ended down 0.64 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)
May 31 India's benchmark BSE index ended flat on Wednesday after hitting a record high earlier as caution set in ahead of gross domestic product data later in the day, but still posted a 4.1 percent gain for May, its best monthly performance in a year.