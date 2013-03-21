BUZZ-India's United Spirits hits 2-1/2-mth high; co posts gains in margins, revenue
** United Spirits Ltd rises as much as 10.30 pct to 2,307.90 rupees, its highest since March 15
(Corrects first paragraph to say the close is the lowest in nearly four months, not five) MUMBAI, March 21 Indian shares fell on Thursday for a fifth consecutive session to their lowest close in nearly four months as Tata Motors slumped due to fears about China's new fuel norms, while broader sentiment stayed weak because of concerns about political instability. Tata Motors Ltd shares slumped 4.2 percent on worries China's new fuel norms would impact sales at unit Jaguar Land Rover. However, recent under-performers gained. ICICI Bank Ltd rose 3.1 percent, while Bharti Airtel Ltd gained 6 percent. The BSE index provisionally fell 0.61 percent to its lowest close since November 26. The 50-share NSE index ended down 0.63 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)
May 30 Indian shares rose for a fourth straight session to hit record closing highs, as Aurobindo Pharma jumped after saying it would not be too impacted by price erosion in the U.S. market, and sentiment was boosted by the arrival of monsoon rains.