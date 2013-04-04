BUZZ-India's United Spirits hits 2-1/2-mth high; co posts gains in margins, revenue
** United Spirits Ltd rises as much as 10.30 pct to 2,307.90 rupees, its highest since March 15
MUMBAI, April 4 Indian shares extended losses on Thursday on worries that foreign fund inflows may drop on continued political uncertainty and likely muted earnings from companies. Technology and banking shares led the fall. Infosys Ltd was down 3 percent and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd fell 2.3 percent. Among lenders, ICICI Bank Ltd was down 2.2 percent while State Bank of India fell 1.7 percent. The BSE index provisionally fell 1.56 percent, while the 50-share NSE index ended down 1.73 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Anand Basu)
** United Spirits Ltd rises as much as 10.30 pct to 2,307.90 rupees, its highest since March 15
May 30 Indian shares rose for a fourth straight session to hit record closing highs, as Aurobindo Pharma jumped after saying it would not be too impacted by price erosion in the U.S. market, and sentiment was boosted by the arrival of monsoon rains.